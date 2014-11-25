* European shares hit two-month highs, Wall St to nudge
higher
* Oil under pressure ahead of this week's OPEC meeting
* Yen bounces after BOJ minutes show concern about weak
currency
LONDON, Nov 25 Bets on more central bank support
took European shares to a two-month high and kept the region's
bond yields at record lows on Tuesday, as oil prices hovered at
just under $80 a barrel ahead of an OPEC meeting this week.
Markets were still trying to catch their breath after a
hectic few days of sharp share rises, currency swings and new
lows for euro zone bond yields following strong easing signals
from ECB head Mario Draghi and a surprise Chinese rate cut.
Wall Street was expected to add fractionally to
Monday's record finish when trading resumes. By then traders
will have what is expected to be a reassuring update on third
quarter U.S. growth.
Asian stocks dipped but Europe's bourses shrugged off a slow
start with Britain's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC 40 pushing up 0.2-0.9 percent to their
highest since the end of September.
"We have had fresh signs of easy money coming from China and
strong signals from Mario Draghi and the ECB and that is what is
driving markets at the moment," said Kerry Craig, a global
markets strategist at JP Morgan.
"There are real risks of recession and deflation, but there
are also reasons to believe that 2015 will be a better year for
the euro zone than this year has been."
Euro zone government bond yields also held at record lows
and the euro pottered in a $1.2430-40 range with financial
markets lulled by Draghi's vow to lift inflation by whatever
means necessary.
German data showed a rise in private consumption helped its
economy - Europe's biggest - avoid recession last quarter, while
France saw a better-than-expected rise in business morale.
"These results go in the right direction, they must now be
consolidated in the coming months," said French Finance Minister
Michel Sapin.
It came though as the Organisation for Economic Co-operation
and Development again raised the euro zone as a central threat
to the global economy.
The bloc is facing stagnation and increased deflation risk,
it warned, as it repeated its call for the ECB to put aside its
taboos and start buying government bonds in quantity.
Among ECB members the debate over further easing appears to
be continuing.
France's ECB member Christian Noyer said in Tokyo that the
central bank's statements about boosting its balance sheet by
around 1 trillion euros were an expectation rather than a firm
commitment.
That followed Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann's warning on
Monday that government bond buying would face serious legal
hurdles.
OPEC WATCH
Markets showed little reaction to overnight unrest in the
St. Louis suburb of Ferguson, Missouri that broke out after a
grand jury cleared a white police officer in the fatal August
shooting of an unarmed black teen.
The yen rose against a largely subdued dollar after
Bank of Japan minutes showed there had been a split among the
bank's members over its recent decision on new stimulus.
Australia's dollar, in contrast, hit a four-year
low after Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Philip
Lowe said the currency was overvalued and he expected it to
fall.
Oil prices remained the other key focus for financial
markets as they held at just under $80 a barrel, ahead of
Thursday's hotly anticipated OPEC meeting in Vienna.
They have fallen almost 30 percent since the middle of the
year and pressure is on the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) to curb production to prop up the
market.
"The reduced leverage that OPEC now has over the oil market
is likely to make it more cautious about cutting production,"
strategists at Barclays said in a note.
"The rapid growth being achieved in non-OPEC production
means it faces the risk that even a large cut to supply may not
be enough to support prices and could simply result in lost
market share and revenue," they added.
Russia, which needs higher oil prices to support its
economy, tried to sway OPEC to slash production, suggesting
Moscow could cut its own crude output.
Though oil was holding steady, the bruised Russian rouble
got another bash as its recent rebound ran out of steam.
Russia's dollar-based RTS stock index dropped 1.3
percent.
Safe-haven gold meanwhile nudged up to $1,200 an ounce after
small losses in the previous session, as traders eyed the dollar
and a Nov. 30 Swiss referendum on central bank gold reserves.
