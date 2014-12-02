* U.S. stocks open higher; MSCI global index edges up
* Promise of higher U.S. rates prods dollar index higher
* Treasuries edge lower
(Updates with U.S. market opening; changes dateline; previous
LONDON)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Dec 2 Oil prices resumed their decline
on Tuesday after rallying the previous session, while world
stock markets edged higher, with biotech shares gaining.
A bounce in oil prices on Monday from five-year lows had
helped foster a broadly more positive tone in Asia, but both
Brent and U.S. crude oil were down more than 1 percent in early
U.S. trading on Tuesday. Brent crude oil has lost more than a
third in price since June.
U.S. stocks were higher, with shares of Biogen Idec
rising 6.8 percent and giving the S&P 500 its biggest boost
after favorable data from the Phase III trial of its Alzheimer's
drug. The NASDAQ biotech index was up 1.6 percent.
The S&P energy index was up 0.9 percent, though the
index has fallen sharply with oil prices and is down 14 percent
since June.
"The broader market should be able to weather this storm,
but (the energy sector) will still take a hit," said James Liu,
global market strategist for JPMorgan Funds in Chicago.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 62.05 points,
or 0.35 percent, at 17,838.85. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 9.67 points, or 0.47 percent, at 2,063.11. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 22.94 points, or 0.49
percent, at 4,750.29.
MSCI's global share index was up 0.2
percent. European shares were up 0.5 percent. Emerging
market shares tracked by MSCI were down 0.03 percent.
In the energy market, Brent crude was last down 85 cents at
$71.69 a barrel, while U.S. crude oil was down 90 cents at
$68.10.
Behind the shock of the plunge in oil is a deeper debate
about whether developed economies are slipping into a prolonged
period of stagnation, or just coming out of the financial crises
of the past five years more slowly than previously hoped.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said late on Monday
that cheaper oil was a positive for the global economy. The drop
has given a lift to travel companies and should have a positive
impact on consumer spending.
DOLLAR GAINS
The dollar rose against a basket of currencies, helped by
comments from two Federal Reserve officials who stressed the
positive impact on the U.S. economy from a decline in oil
prices.
Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer and New York Fed President
William Dudley said at separate events on Monday that soft oil
prices would only temporarily dampen overall U.S. prices. The
comments suggested the Fed was not letting energy markets
distract it from lifting rates.
The dollar index was up 0.7 percent at 88.591.
U.S. Treasuries prices fell, pressured by institutional
investors readying for a big corporate bond deal by leading
retailer Amazon.
The 10-year Treasury note was last off 17/32 to
yield 2.2782 percent.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London and Ryan
Vlastelical in New York; Editing by Catherine Evans and Dan
Grebler)