* ECB meeting on Thursday may pave way for more easing

* Dollar at highest since 2009, hitting emerging markets

* Oil holds above $70 a barrel

* Rouble's slide hits exposed European shares (Adds U.S. data, equities)

By Lionel Laurent

LONDON, Dec 3 Stock markets rose and the U.S. dollar hit a five-year high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, after U.S. jobs data showed a slowing global economy was having a limited impact on domestic activity.

In Europe, shares were up despite surveys that showed the euro zone economy may face another contraction, as investors looked to a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday that may pave the way for more monetary easing in the currency bloc.

The euro fell to its weakest against the dollar in more than two years on Wednesday, while the dollar touched its highest against a basket of six major currencies since 2009.

Recent disappointing economic indicators from Europe have stoked investor concerns about the threat of deflation amid weak global growth, though this has also been offset by the prospect of more central bank intervention that would cheer markets.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.6 percent by 1444 GMT and the S&P 500 U.S. equity index up 0.2 percent.

"There isn't a strong catalyst to help fuel the rally at the moment (but) this could change with the ECB tomorrow," Saxo Bank trader Andrea Tueni said.

"(ECB head Mario) Draghi would please investors with some sort of timetable for quantitative easing, but even if he just repeats the ECB's strong commitment to act, it could be enough to spark a Santa Claus rally."

The UK FTSE 100 index was down 0.3 percent, weighed down by mining stocks and oil majors that have suffered from a recent slide in commodity prices. Sectors such as housebuilders and airlines got a boost by Finance Minister George Osborne's pledge to cut property purchase taxes and some air travel taxes.

"There is little here that will change the broad direction of the UK economy, but there are lots of eye-catching smaller initiatives," Baring Asset Management's director of asset allocation research, Christopher Mahon, said.

Brent oil held above $70 a barrel in choppy trading having fallen nearly 40 percent since June, supported by U.S. Federal Reserve officials painting an upbeat picture of the world's biggest economy.

Elsewhere, sterling hit a three-week high against the euro after a survey showed Britain's dominant services sector growing at a much faster than expected pace in November with an upbeat budget statement also shoring up sentiment.

In his Autumn Statement, UK Finance Minister Osborne raised near term growth forecasts and while he will miss deficit reduction targets, Britain will sell fewer bonds in 2014/15 than previously forecast, sending gilt futures and the pound higher.

German bund futures were flat after core bond yields fell, with Italy's borrowing costs hitting a new record low of 2 percent.

Nordic shares put on more than one percent each, buoyed by news that telecom operators Telenor and TeliaSonera would merge their Danish operations.

The Russian rouble's continuing slide added more pressure on companies exposed to Eastern Europe. Germany's Adidas fell 3.2 percent after a broker downgrade from Barclays warned that the company's exposure to the rouble would probably eat into profits through 2015.

The MSCI Emerging Market index was flat, with the stronger dollar and oil's recent slide keeping pressure on emerging-market currencies. (Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson, Jemima Kelly, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Chris Vellacott; Editing by Susan Fenton)