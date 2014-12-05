(Fixes to show story is WRAPUP 4, not 5.)
* U.S. forecast to add 230,000 jobs, keep unemployment at
5.8 pct European shares recover Thursday losses
* Oil below $70 a barrel, heading for 10th week in red in 11
* Wall Street seen edging up
By Marc Jones
LONDON, date Worries over spluttering growth and
a downturn in commodity markets put world stocks on course for
their first weekly decline in a month on Friday, as investors
awaited their monthly installment of U.S. jobs data.
Europe reclaimed some of the ground it had lost on Thursday,
but after another frenetic week for markets which has seen the
dollar continue to rally and oil prices slip, investors were
trying to catch their breath before the 1330 GMT payrolls data.
Economists polled by Reuters expected it to show 230,000 new
jobs were added last month and the unemployment rate remained at
5.8 percent, bolstering the view that the United States remains
a pillar of strength for a struggling global economy.
The U.S. Federal Reserve "will want to see the
'underemployment' rate fall further and they want the hourly
earnings growth to rebound to 3-4 percent," said Philip Marey, a
U.S.-focused Rabobank economist. "That is what is becoming
increasingly important."
As the data approached, the dollar was at a seven-year high
against the yen and a 5 1/2-year high against other major
currencies. Futures prices pointed to modest gains
for U.S. stocks, already near record highs.
The dollar's momentum was helped by a Wall Street Journal
report that simulations by Federal Reserve economists suggest it
would be best to raise interest rates promptly. The U.S.
currency rose past 120.50 yen and to $1.2350 to the euro.
Unlike the United States, Europe, China and Japan are all
losing momentum. Germany's Bundesbank halved its 2015 growth
forecast for Europe's largest economy on Friday.
But that is also encouraging big central banks like the ECB,
Bank of Japan and China to consider new stimulus. Chinese stocks
have soared over 11 percent this week on hopes its
interest rates will fall further.
However, broader worries about global growth have world
stocks overall heading for their first weekly
drop in four. Emerging markets have suffered in particular,
because they tend to be sensitive to commodity prices and global
interest rate expectations. MSCI's emerging market index
was down almost 2 percent on the week.
The rouble -- down almost 40 percent since June--
rose 2 percent against the dollar and euro. Traders in Moscow
said the Russia central bank was intervening in the currency
market again on Friday.
Ukraine disclosed its foreign currency reserves were now at
10-year low of just $9.97 billion after it burned through
another 20 percent last month.
GOLD SHINES
Brent crude oil was back below $70 a barrel after
Saudi Arabia cut prices. That left crude heading for a 10th
weekly fall in 11.
In contrast to oil, gold was heading for its biggest weekly
gain in 10 months as the prospect of central bank stimulus in
the euro zone, China and Japan boosted demand for the metal as
an inflation hedge.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,205.60 an ounce,
but there was also caution ahead of the upcoming U.S. jobs data.
"Should (payrolls) numbers exceed 230,000 it could send gold
tumbling quickly," said Howie Lee, an analyst at Phillip
Futures, adding that support could come in at $1,140.
(Editing by Larry King)