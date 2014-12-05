* U.S. stocks open higher after strong payrolls report
* Brent, U.S. oil down more than $1 a barrel
* Gold slides after jobs data
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Dec 5 A surprisingly strong U.S. jobs
report lifted the dollar to a five-and-a-half year high against
a basket of currencies on Friday, while stocks climbed, led by
financial shares.
Investors priced in a U.S. interest rate hike by mid-2015
and U.S. Treasuries prices dropped following the Labor
Department data, which showed U.S. employers hired more workers
in November than during any month in nearly three years.
Non-farm payrolls surged by 321,000 last month, the most
since January of 2012, according to the report. Forecasts were
for 230,000 new jobs. The unemployment rate held at a six-year
low of 5.8 percent.
"It is unequivocally bullish on the U.S. economy," said
Anthony Valeri, fixed-income strategist at LPL Financial in San
Diego. "We'll need more evidence but it definitely contradicts
the low-yield environment we have been in."
U.S. short-term interest-rate futures contracts dropped as
traders bet the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in
July 2015 - earlier than formerly thought. The
robust report caused the yield on U.S. 2-year Treasuries
to rise nearly 9 basis points to the highest since
May 2011, according to Reuters data.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 16/32, the yield at 2.3136 percent.
The dollar rose against a basket of currencies to its
highest level since March 2009. It also gained against the yen
to its highest since late July 2007.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 60.56 points, or 0.34 percent, at 17,960.66. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up 3.75 points, or 0.18 percent, at
2,075.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 14.99
points, or 0.31 percent, at 4,784.42.
Traders were balancing the encouraging fundamental strength
in the U.S. economy with the prospect of a rate rise.
Financial shares led gains, with the S&P financial index
up 1 percent.
MSCI's global share index was flat, while an
index of European shares was up 1.6 percent, as the
weaker euro lifted exporters.
The rally follows heavy declines on Thursday after the
European Central Bank said a decision about further stimulus
would be made next year.
Gold dropped nearly 1 percent, suffering from dollar
strength, while Brent and U.S. crude continued
their slide.
Spot gold was at $1,194.90 an ounce. Brent crude was
down $1.15 at $68.49 a barrel, while U.S. crude oil futures
were down $1.42 at $65.39.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout in London and Michael
Connor in New York; Editing by Larry King and Dan Grebler)