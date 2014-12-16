* Rouble down again after interest rates raised to 17
percent
* Moscow stock markets plunge, drag U.S., Europe lower
* China data shows factory sector contraction
* Brent, U.S. crude well below $60 dollars a barrel
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Dec 16 Oil's plunge below $60 and the
failure of Russia's huge emergency rate hike to stabilise the
rouble jolted global markets on Tuesday, adding to the growing
sense of crisis in a volatile end to 2014.
The rouble sank to more than 70 per dollar, down 10
percent on the day, despite Russia's central bank ramping up
interest rates overnight to 17 percent from 11.5 percent.
Moscow's dollar-based stock exchange dived 15 percent.
In a morning of sharp swings across Europe and the Middle
East, Dubai's market, which is heavily exposed to oil, fell 7
percent while the Norwegian crown, another oil currency, sank as
much as 5 percent.
U.S. shares fell a third of a percent in early trade.
After a bumper few years driven by huge amounts of cash
pumped into the financial sector by the world's central banks,
the struggle for growth in Europe and Japan and a slowdown in
China has left investors deeply concerned over the shape of
things to come.
The result has been a surge in stock market volatility to
levels not seen in two years, and a flood of money out of
emerging markets and into traditional safe havens like the yen.
Wall Street's favourite fear gauge, the CBOE Volatility
index, rose almost 7 percent.
""We always knew that the dollar's rise would send a shock
through emerging markets, and we can see that is happening,"
said Neil Mellor, a currency strategist with Bank of New York
Mellon in London.
Yields on 10-year German government bonds - one of the last
refuges for investors in times of stress - sank to record lows
while prices of U.S. Treasuries also rose.
Russia's problems have been seen as stemming chiefly from
the fall in the price of oil and the increasingly tough
sanctions imposed on it by the U.S. and other trading partners
in response to its actions in Ukraine.
But Russian companies also face a $35 billion spike in
corporate debt repayments they must make in dollars in the
fourth quarter, made all the more costly by the broader rise of
the dollar this year. link.reuters.com/nuk43w
The bigger worry, underlined by the Bank of International
Settlements earlier this month, is that the dollar's strength
may lead to such tensions over corporate finances being repeated
across the developing world.
GROWTH CONCERNS
The turmoil adds to the case for U.S. Federal Reserve chief
Janet Yellen keeping her outlook for monetary policy very loose
- and by implication official returns on the dollar lower for
longer - at a meeting ending on Wednesday.
Concerns over growth were also amplified by a downbeat
survey of manufacturing in China, which weighed
on Asian shares. Similar surveys in the euro zone, allied to
better trade numbers, offered some support.
U.S. housing starts and permits fell in November, but
remained at levels consistent with a gradually improving housing
market.
"The market is reflecting a global macro concern more than
anything," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich
Securities in New York.
"The trigger point is commodities, in this case oil, in a
free fall, forcing people to completely avoid stocks. Until we
get some stabilization in energy prices I think we're going to
continue to see that trade."
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.8 percent as investors dumped riskier
assets, and the Indonesian rupiah skidded to a 16-year
low. Japan's Nikkei stock average fell 2 percent.
Crude prices fell again, by nearly 3 percent, putting Brent
crude under $60 for the first time in more than five
years.
UAE Oil Minister Suhail Bin Mohammed al-Mazroui said there
was no need for OPEC to hold an emergency meeting, reinforcing
the idea that major Gulf producers are ready to wait out lower
prices.
(Additional reporting by John Geddie, Anirban Nag in London,
and Rodrigo Campos in New York; Editing by Hugh Lawson)