* European bourses higher helped by QE and Greek political
move
* Euro bounces, rouble rallies as oil holds above $60 a
barrel
* Wall Street expected to make it a fourth day of gains
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Dec 22 World share markets extended
their rally into a fourth day on Monday, as a recovery in
beaten-down oil prices and the rouble and more calls for
quantitative easing from the ECB helped lift sentiment.
Sentiment was also lifted by expectations that Greece could
avoid destabilising snap elections after Greece's Prime Minister
Antonis Samaras made a surprise offer to bring pro-European
independents into the government if they backed his choice for
new president.
Asian markets had set the tone with gains of 1 percent as
they followed on from Wall Street's strong finish to last week
and European bourses were just as buoyant.
Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index advanced by 0.7
percent, Germany's DAX by 1 percent and France's CAC
rose 0.92 percent to leave MSCI's 45-country All World
index up 0.35 percent.
"Overall the concerns (about the plunge in oil prices,
Russia and Greece) are fading into the background a bit," said
head of equity strategy at ABN Amro, Sybren Brouwer.
"The market recovery is pretty sharp and sharper in Europe
than other markets."
Wall Street was expected to rise further and oil prices were
also holding up as consensus spread that prices were unlikely to
take another tumble for the rest of the year.
Brent jumped as much 2 percent but had lost steam
and slipped back towards $61 a barrel ahead of U.S. trading.
U.S. crude had also stalled at just under $57 a barrel
but like Brent is up roughly 5 percent up from last week's more
than five-year lows.
That helped the commodity currencies such as the rouble
, which continued its rebound with another 5 percent jump
as the Australian and Canadian
dollars also gained ground.
Stocks in Moscow were also flying, with the dollar-traded
up almost 7 percent following news that oil firm Rosneft
had paid around $7 billion due on loan from a syndicate of
international banks, ending concerns that it would not.
"There was never a question that Russia would stand behind
the big state-owned banks, so it is all about the stabilisation
in the oil price really," said Viktor Szabo, a portfolio manager
at Aberdeen Asset Management."
GREECE
The euro, meanwhile, bounced back from two-year lows
against the dollar, with Greece's presidential election and a
batch of U.S. data on Tuesday the chief risks to a calmer
holiday mood.
Over the weekend, Belgium's Luc Coene became the latest
European Central Bank policymaker to back outright government
bond buying to stimulate the euro zone. The bank's vice
president also warned of a temporary stint of deflation.
"We now expect a negative inflation rate in the coming
months and that is something that every central bank has to look
at very closely," Vitor Constancio said.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. unit against
a basket of six rival currencies, inched down about 0.15 percent
to 89.474, but was still within sight of a near nine-year peak
of 89.645 set on Friday.
Against the yen, however, the dollar was up at 119.77
, though it was still well away from a 7-1/2 year high of
121.86 touched this month.
In Europe's bond market, expectations that Greece can avoid
another damaging political episode also pushed down Greek
yields. Ten-year bonds dipped 11 basis points to 8.32 percent,
while five-year equivalents dipped 30 bps to 8.55 percent.
Greece's government only managed to muster 160 out of the
200 votes needed to seat its new candidate in the first round of
presidential voting last week, but it hopes a coalition of
pro-European independents could give it a chance of winning in a
final attempt on Dec. 29 where it only needs 180 votes.
If it fails, the worry for markets is that it will start a
chain of events that ends with the anti-bailout Syriza party in
power, which would revive concern that Greece may exit the euro.
ABN Amro's Brouwer said the current government joining
forces with pro-European independents "would definitely be a
good thing."
"I don't think it (Greek worry) was the major reason for the
recent correction that we saw but it certainly added to some of
the other concerns."
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo; Editing by
Toby Chopra and Louise Heavens)