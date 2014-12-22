* U.S. shares higher on year-end buying
* European bourses rise as energy shares gain
* ECB QE hopes, Greek political relief boost European shares
* Treasuries yields little changed ahead of auctions
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Dec 22 Equity markets worldwide edged
higher on Monday after European energy shares rose, even as oil
prices remained volatile.
U.S. stocks inched up, but some profit-taking after the S&P
500's best weekly performance in nearly two months capped gains.
A rebound in European energy shares and greater political
stability in Greece boosted European bourses.
"You've got the normal seasonality of the market supported
by strong fundamentals," said Philip Orlando, chief equity
market strategist at Federated in New York.
Asian markets set the tone with gains of 1 percent following
Wall Street's strong finish to last week.
Stocks in Moscow also gained, with the dollar-traded
up almost 7 percent following news that oil firm Rosneft had
paid around $7 billion due on a loan from a syndicate of
international banks, ending concerns that it would not.
The greenback slipped slightly after data showed U.S.
existing home sales slumped 6.1 percent in November to the
lowest level since May, which also hurt housing shares.
Trading volume is expected to be light this week due to the
Christmas holiday, which could increase volatility. U.S. equity
markets will open for an abbreviated session on Wednesday and
close on Thursday for Christmas.
Most European energy shares rebounded, even as Brent crude
oil prices remained volatile after their recent slump. Sentiment
was also lifted by expectations that Greece could avoid
destabilizing snap elections after Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras made a surprise offer to bring pro-European independents
into the government if they backed his choice for a new
president.
Belgium's Luc Coene became the latest European Central Bank
policymaker to back outright government bond buying to stimulate
the euro zone, a move that also helped boost European shares.
MSCI's all-country world index was last up
0.3 percent at 419.36. Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index
was up 0.4 percent at 1,366.42.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 95.11 points,
or 0.53 percent, at 17,899.91. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 1.63 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,072.28. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.45 points, or 0.14
percent, at 4,771.83.
A plunge in shares of Gilead Sciences dragged on the S&P and
Nasdaq 100 indexes.
Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes
were little changed from Friday's levels, at 2.18 percent, ahead
of the government's sale of new two-year notes, the first offer
of $104 billion in new supply this week.
Brent crude was last down $1.30, or 2.2 percent, at
$60.08 a barrel. U.S. crude was last down $1.63, or 2.8
percent, at $55.50 per barrel.
Spot gold prices fell $12.44 to $1,182.91 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Marc Jones and Sudip Kar-Gupta in
London and Chuck Mikolajczak in New York; Editing by Dan
)