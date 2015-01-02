(Updates after European markets open, changes dateline from
previous SYDNEY)
* ECB chief says ready to act on low inflation
* Euro touches lowest since June 2010 before steadying
* European shares fall, euro zone periphery government debt
gains
* Oil mixed, Asia stock markets mostly firmer
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Jan 2 The euro took another downward
lurch on Friday, sinking to a 4-1/2 year low against the dollar
on clear indications that the European Central Bank will soon
embark on outright money-printing.
Yields on government bonds issued by the euro zone's heavily
indebted southern member states - which the bank would be
expected to buy in any such campaign of quantitative easing -
fell after ECB President Mario Draghi said the risk of it
falling short of its mandate on inflation targeting had risen
compared to six months ago.
Stock markets in Europe turned lower after initial gains,
driven by a downward revision of purchasing manager surveys for
France and the euro zone as a whole. The pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index fell half a percent and markets
in Germany and France around 1 percent.
The divergence expected between European and U.S. monetary
policy in 2015 dominated currency markets' thinking last year,
and Draghi's warning the ECB was preparing for more action
added to expectations that it will step in soon.
"The risk is on the downside for the euro after these
comments," said Niels Christensen, an FX strategist at Nordea in
Copenhagen.
"It could break below $1.20 since there is a risk of a very
low inflation reading out of the euro zone next week. That will
just add to pressure on the ECB to take measures when it meets
later this month."
The ECB, which targets inflation at just below 2 percent,
next meets on policy on Jan. 22. Euro zone inflation next
Wednesday is forecast to show prices falling in annual terms.
The interest rate premium investors demand to buy Spanish
over German bonds dipped below 100 basis points for the first
time since April 2010, reflecting expectations yields in Spain,
Italy and Portugal would fall in any QE campaign.
The euro sank as far as $1.2035, depths last seen in
mid-2010, while the dollar notched up a near nine-year peak
against a basket of major currencies and rose to 120.47
yen.
Oil prices remained fragile after a savaging in the second
half of 2014. U.S. crude futures added 20 cents to $53.46
a barrel, while Brent fell 13 cents to $57.20.
"Many of the themes that were in vogue heading into the end
of the year remain very much firmly in place," said Callum
Henderson, global head of FX research for Standard Chartered
Bank in Singapore. "The U.S. recovery is not stellar but it's
certainly materially better than in most places in the G10."
Stock markets in Asia were relatively calm with China,
Japan, Thailand and the Philippines all on holiday. Australia's
main index and South Korea's both added 0.5 percent
and Hong Kong 0.8 percent.
China on Thursday reported its official Purchasing Managers'
Index (PMI) slipped to 50.1 in December, the lowest level of
2014 and barely in expansion territory. That blow was softened
by a rise in the service sector PMI to 54.1.
(editing by John Stonestreet)