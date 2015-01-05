* Euro slumps to 9-year low
* "Grexit" fears resurface, ECB QE eyed
* Euro stocks fall as oil extends losses
* Wall Street set to open lower
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Jan 5 The euro hit a near nine-year low
on Monday as markets bet the prospect of inflation across the
region turning negative and political uncertainty in Greece will
force the European Central Bank to launch quantitative easing.
European shares were under pressure after the Athens bourse
slumped again and, amid yet another hefty slide in oil prices,
Wall Street was expected to open lower too .
The euro fell as low $1.18605 overnight, its weakest
level since March 2006, and was struggling at $1.1895 as U.S.
trading began to gather momentum.
Investors taking a punt that the ECB will open up a
bond-buying programme as the U.S., UK and Japanese central banks
have done were emboldened by an interview with ECB president
Mario Draghi in German paper Handelsblatt on Friday.
He said the risk of the central bank not fulfilling its
mandate of preserving price stability was higher now than half a
year ago.
German regional inflation figures saw more weakness in
December, adding to the downward pressure on the euro and
government bond yields before Wednesday's euro zone estimate.
Economists forecast that euro zone consumer prices fell 0.1
percent in December, the first decline since 2009.
That should fan expectations the ECB will ease at its first
policy meeting of the year on Jan. 22.
Greek politics were also at the forefront of market thinking
as the debate around the possibility of elections later this
month resulting in the country leaving the euro zone picked up
again.
Germany still favours stabilising the euro zone without
losing any of its members, government wants Greece to stay in
the euro zone, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said on
Monday, responding to a media report that Berlin believes the
bloc could cope without Greece.
"Wednesday's inflation data might determine the extent of
the ECB's action," said Gary Jenkins, chief credit strategist at
LNG Capital.
"Confucius said it was good to live in interesting times,
although Mr Draghi might well be thinking 'yes but not quite
this interesting.'
DIVERGENCE
The dollar rose broadly, extending its recent bull
run to a nine-year high as markets wagered a relatively healthy
U.S. economy will lead the Federal Reserve to raise rates in the
middle of this year.
Although it will start slowly, there is a heavy calendar of
U.S. data this week including PMIs, retail figures and car sales
, all expected to show a strengthening of the
economy.
Europe, in contrast, remains in a far more fragile state as
it battles the prospect of euro zone deflation and the threat of
Britain leaving the European Union.
The region's FTSEuroFirst 300 index of leading shares was
down 0.4 percent as Britain's FTSE, France's
CAC40 and Germany's DAX lost 0.5-0.7 percent.
Greece's stock market slumped 4 percent to take its
losses since March to over 40 percent.
Overnight, Asian shares excluding Japan fell 0.8 percent
and Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.25 percent,
although Chinese shares maintained their hot streak with
a fresh 5-1/2 year high.
The political and monetary policy uncertainty in Europe
helped support major government bond markets. Euro zone yields
were anchored near record lows with Germany's 10-year yield at
0.5 percent, and equivalent U.S. Treasury yields
were steady at 2.12 percent.
Greece's bonds were in the firing line again, however, as
10-year yields rose 21 basis points to 9.46
percent and 3-year ones climbed further above
12 percent.
OIL SLIP
Oil prices, whose decline of more than 50 percent from peaks
hit in June rattled many energy producers, hit a fresh
5-1/2-year low as global growth concerns fanned fears of a
supply glut.
Brent crude futures were at $54.60 and still
dropping at 1300 GMT, their lowest since May 2009.
"Oil demand is unlikely to be robust this year when we look
at the state of economies in China, Japan and Europe," said
Yusuke Seta, a commodity sales manager at Newedge Japan.
Saudi and Nigerian stocks took another
tumble in the wake of the further slip in oil and there was also
more volatility for Russian and former Soviet markets.
Just days after Turkmenistan devalued its currency to try
and stay competitive with the battered Russian rouble, Belarus
said it was doing the same as it cut its rouble by 7
percent.
