* Europe, Asia stocks up after U.S. snaps 5-day losing
streak
* Dollar index touches new 9-year high
* Euro slumps to 9-year low, near 1999 starting point
* Brent oil steadies at $51 a barrel
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Jan 8 The dollar hit a nine-year high
and stocks worldwide headed for their first back-to-back rise of
the year on Thursday, bolstered by Federal Reserve confidence in
the U.S. economy and hopes of aggressive new stimulus in Europe.
Wall Street was expected to start the day on the front foot,
with future's markets pointing to gains of 0.9-1.0 percent for
the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial after stocks
snapped a five-day fall the previous session.
Steadier oil prices also encouraged risk appetite and helped
nudge U.S. and German government bond yields off recent lows but
more soft German data and the dollar's upward march left the
euro within a whisker of its 1999 starting point.
Expectations for more ECB stimulus this month were
reinforced by data on Wednesday showing euro zone consumer
prices fell in December for the first time since 2009. Minutes
of a Fed meeting released the same day supported the view it
will raise rates this year.
It would be the Fed's first hike in almost a decade, putting
it in sharp contrast with other major economies that are still
struggling for growth.
The dollar, measured against six other top currencies
hit its highest since December 2005. The euro slid to $1.1760,
not far from the level where it first traded in 1999, $1.1747.
As well as ECB money-printing bets, the euro was also being
forced down by jitters about Greece leaving the currency union,
said Ian Stannard, head of European FX Strategy at Morgan
Stanley.
"Irrevocability is central to the euro," Stannard said. "If
that is called into question it changes the nature of the euro
and that is now at the heart of the debate."
Europe's stock markets rose sharply: London's
FTSE jumped 1.9 percent, Frankfurt's DAX 1.7
percent and Paris's CAC 40 2.1 percent, the biggest gain
for each in three weeks.
The sudden return of global risk appetite also lifted
emerging market shares by 1.5 percent, with Russian
stocks surging 7 percent, and drove down yields on
government bonds from the euro zone periphery.
The latter got a boost on Wednesday when German Chancellor
Angela Merkel said she wanted Greece to stay in the euro zone,
though she made it clear she expects it to live up to the terms
of its bailout whatever happens in this month's elections.
OIL PRESSURE
Ahead of Friday's closely watched U.S. non-farm payrolls
figures, unemployment claims dropped 4,000 on the week to add to
signs of a strengthening labour market.
More evidence the ECB might use its last policy tool -
government bond buying, known as quantitative easing (QE) - came
from German industrial orders, which fell 2.4 percent in
November, more than expected.
For sceptics of QE, however, Japan saw household confidence
drop in December to below levels seen before its central bank
ramped up stimulus two years ago.
In Britain, another country which used bond purchases to
prop up the economy, economic growth is showing signs of slowing
and the pound fell to an 18-month low against the dollar on
Thursday.
It recovered some ground after the Bank of England kept
rates on hold at a policy meeting and last hovered at $1.5070
, down 0.3 percent on the day.
The euro last fetched $1.1770, its lowest since
December 2005.
Japan's yen also weakened, which helped Tokyo's
Nikkei outperform its Asian peers. It gained 1.9
percent, versus 1.4 percent for MSCI's regional share index.
Oil, the other main focus for global investors, having
halved in price over the last six months, steadied at $51 a
barrel.
"We believe that the market is testing water to find where
the bottom of crude oil is and it seems for now, $50 is the
limit for Brent," Phillips Futures analyst Daniel Ang said in a
daily note.
Safe-haven gold dropped back towards $1,200 an ounce
as outflows from the top bullion-backed SPDR fund added to
the pressure of the stronger dollar.
(Editing by Larry King and Susan Fenton)