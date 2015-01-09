*
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Jan 9 U.S. and European stock markets
trimmed losses after slightly better than expected U.S. jobs
figures on Friday, but indices of world shares still looked set
to end their first full week of 2015 in the red.
Prices of U.S. Treasuries rose after the number, which
showed employers added 252,000 jobs in December, while the
dollar also improved to stand almost unchanged on the day
against the euro and a basket of currencies.
Bund futures hit a day's low of 156.10 before
recovering.
A run of U.S. data this week has already bolstered
expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates for
the first time in almost a decade around the middle of the year
and sent the dollar surging to a nine-year high.
But the collapse in the price of oil, allied to concerns
over politics and growth in Europe, has helped cool sentiment on
stock markets.