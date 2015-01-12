* Oil starts new week with more losses, gold bounces
LONDON, Jan 12 Oil prices showed no sign of
escaping their downward spiral on Monday and signs emerged that
cheap crude may have a positive impact on the European economy,
with airlines and the auto industry leading the region's shares
higher.
The U.S. dollar edged higher as the majority of investors
who expect a stronger greenback were given a chance to reload
after a weakening in the aftermath of a surprise fall in U.S.
wages on Friday.
German airline Lufthansa rose 2.5 percent after
saying it expects the lower price of oil to cut its fuel bill
for 2015 by 13 percent after the cost of hedging, setting it on
course for a rise in profit this year.
Automotive supplier Continental rose 2.3 percent
after saying it expects sales growth to quicken to around 5
percent this year as global passenger car production rises
moderately.
"Historically, oil price collapses coincided with a
weakening economy. This time it's different and the market has
to learn that," said Jochen Rothenbacher, research and sales
director at Equinet Bank in Frankfurt.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1
percent to 1,361.64 points, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro
STOXX 50 index advanced 1.5 percent. Wall Street was
also expected to open higher.
In contrast, the cheap oil and stronger dollar added to
pressure on emerging markets, with Russia once again suffering
most of the pain. Moscow was downgraded to BBB- by Fitch late on
Friday.
"The more oil falls the more the numbers don't add up for
Russia," said Manik Narain, strategist at UBS.
U.S. crude for February was down $1.13 at $47.23 per
barrel and the February Brent contract was down $1.31 at
$48.80 a barrel. Both hit their lowest since April 2009.
Analysts at Goldman Sachs lowered their three-month price
forecast for Brent to $42 a barrel from $80 and cut U.S. crude
to $41 from $70, adding it would stay near $40 for most of the
first half of 2015.
Fires over the weekend at refineries in Ohio and
Pennsylvania also hurt demand for crude in the United States.
DOLLAR STILL STRONG
The dollar rose 0.3 percent against a basket of currencies
after falling on Friday when investors shrugged off a
strong increase in U.S. payrolls, focusing on a five-cent
decline in hourly wages, the biggest in at least eight years.
Friday's reaction came as markets pushed out the likelihood
of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike, but the stark contrast
between monetary policy in the United States and that of other
big economies such as the euro zone and Japan kept the greenback
in demand.
"The earnings figures may be an aberration as they don't
correlate with everything else that is going on in the labour
market," said Marshall Gittler, head of global FX strategy at
IronFX.
In bond markets, Spanish and Italian 10-year yields slipped
after Italy's central bank chief said on Sunday the risk of
deflation in the euro zone should not be underestimated. He said
the best way to tackle the problem was to buy government bonds.
The drop in the dollar helped gold nudge up to its
highest in a month around $1,231 an ounce.
