* World Bank cuts growth forecasts, deflation fears rise
* Stocks, lower-rated bonds, commodities fall
* Safe-haven Japanese yen gains ground against dollar
* Legal opinion on ECB bond-buying helps trim losses
* Emerging markets underperform, Russia in focus
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, Jan 14 Financial and commodities markets
slumped on Wednesday after the World Bank cut its growth
forecasts for 2015 and 2016, fuelling fears that the benefits of
cheaper oil may be offset by anaemic economies and the threat of
deflation.
Share prices, commodities and lower-rated bonds fell as
investors sought safety in core government bonds and currencies
like the Japanese yen. The dollar dropped 1 percent against the
yen.
Market jitters were slightly soothed after a top adviser to
the European Union's highest court advised judges to approve a
bond-buying plan by the European Central Bank aimed at boosting
the struggling euro-zone economy.
But investor caution was rampant - German Bund
yields fell close to a record low of 0.4 percent. U.S. 10-year
T-note yields US10YT-RR hit their lowest since May 2013.
Oil and metals prices also extended their slide. Copper
traded at its lowest in more than half a decade amid a broader
commodities rout that dragged down mining stocks Antofagasta
, Glencore and Anglo American down 7.6
to 11.3 percent.
"These growth fears are keeping markets busy, and it is
linked with the deflation question," said Christian Gattiker,
chief strategist and head of research at Bank Julius Baer. "We
do have the stress in financial market because it's about the
solvency and liquidity of oil producers."
Weak oil prices pushed explorer Premier Oil to say
on Wednesday it expected to book a $300 million impairment
charge on some of its assets for 2014 due to weak oil prices.
Emerging-market equities underperformed as the Russian
rouble fell 1.8 percent to the dollar. Russian stocks
extended their losses on the back of the commodities sell-off
and a flare-up of violence in eastern Ukraine.
In Asia-Pacific, Australia's main index fell 1.0
percent, with mining shares taking an added blow.
Seeking to support growth, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's cabinet approved a record $812 billion budget while
cutting new borrowing for a third straight year.
The share market seemed underwhelmed, however, and the
Nikkei .N225 lost 1.7 percent.
