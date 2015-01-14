* World Bank cuts growth forecasts, deflation fears grow
* Stocks, commodities, yields fall
* Safe-haven Japanese yen gains ground against dollar
* Legal opinion on ECB bond-buying helps trim losses
(Updates prices, adds JPMorgan, U.S. futures)
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, Jan 14 Financial and commodities markets
slumped on Wednesday after the World Bank cut its growth
forecasts for 2015 and 2016, fuelling fears that the benefits of
cheaper oil may be offset by anaemic economies and the threat of
deflation.
Share prices, commodities and bond yields fell as investors
sought safety in government debt and currencies like the
Japanese yen. The dollar dropped 1 percent against the yen.
Market nerves were soothed somewhat after a top adviser to
the European Union's highest court advised judges to approve a
bond-buying plan by the European Central Bank aimed at boosting
the struggling euro-zone economy.
The perceived removal of a potential legal roadblock helped
push the euro below its 1999 launch rate against the dollar for
the first time in more than nine years.
But investor caution was rampant. The pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 equity index was down 1.2 percent at 1307 GMT,
with key national bourses in negative territory, and German Bund
yields fell close to a record low of 0.4 percent.
U.S. equity futures were down 0.6 percent after
JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a drop in quarterly profit
as legal costs exceeded $1 billion. 10-year T-note yields
US10YT-RR hit their lowest since May 2013.
Oil and metals prices also extended their slide. Copper
traded at its lowest in more than half a decade amid a broader
commodities rout that dragged mining stocks Antofagasta
, Glencore and Anglo American down 5.7
to 11.9 percent.
"These growth fears are keeping markets busy, and it is
linked with the deflation question," said Christian Gattiker,
chief strategist and head of research at Bank Julius Baer. "We
do have the stress in financial market because it's about the
solvency and liquidity of oil producers."
Weak oil prices pushed explorer Premier Oil to say
on Wednesday it expected to book a $300 million impairment
charge on some of its assets for 2014 due to weak oil prices.
Emerging-market equities underperformed as the Russian
rouble fell 1.5 percent against the dollar. Russian
stocks extended their losses on the back of the commodities
sell-off and a flare-up of violence in eastern Ukraine.
Russia's finance minister warned of a more than $45 billion
drop in revenues this year if the average oil price was $50 a
barrel.
In Asia-Pacific, Australia's main index fell 1.0
percent, with mining shares taking an added blow.
Seeking to support growth, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's cabinet approved a record $812 billion budget while
cutting new borrowing for a third straight year.
The share market seemed underwhelmed, however, and the
Nikkei .N225 lost 1.7 percent.
(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa, Marius Zaharia,
Jemima Kelly, Sujata Rao; Editing by Hugh Lawson)