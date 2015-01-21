* FTSEurofirst 300 index flat, near 7-year highs
* Investors betting on ECB QE announcement Thursday
* Yen rises after BOJ leaves policy unchanged
* Gold above $1,300 for first time since August
* Oil stable, Russian rouble falls
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, Jan 21 European shares held close to a
seven-year high on Wednesday and Asian shares hit a six-week
peak investors bet the European Central Bank would unveil a
stimulus drive to boost the flagging euro zone economy.
Expectations that the ECB will announce a sovereign
bond-buying programme this Thursday - with the potential size
seen at around 600 billion euros ($690 billion), according to a
Reuters poll - also kept euro zone core bond yields near record
lows and the euro close to an 11-year trough.
The Japanese yen meanwhile rose by around 1 percent against
the U.S. dollar after the Bank of Japan left policy
unchanged. While the decision not to expand its stimulus package
had been widely expected, some had also bet on a surprise move
as inflation targets looked elusive.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 equity index was
broadly flat, at 1,422.51 points, at 0832 GMT, in line with the
MSCI World Index. MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.4
percent.
Company trading updates from brewer SABMiller and
semiconductor equipment-maker ASML got a positive
reaction, with shares of SAB up 2.2 percent and ASML up 4.7
percent. A weaker euro and recent slide in oil are seen boosting
most euro zone firms' earnings this year.
Traders, however, also pointed to ripples of nervousness
ahead of the ECB's meeting, given the risk of disappointment if
the ECB did not meet market expectations.
"A sizeable percentage of the market is factoring in some
sort of quantitative-easing announcement, so there's a touch of
trepidation," said Alistair McCaig, analyst at IG. "Investors
have bought the rumour so they could sell the news."
ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny told a Euromoney
conference in Vienna that the central bank's Thursday meeting
would be interesting but one "shouldn't get over-excited about
it".
Bets on euro zone monetary stimulus also spread through the
commodities markets, with gold climbing above $1,300 an ounce
for the first time since August. The prospects of looming
deflation and increased market volatility were cited as factors
supporting demand for bullion.
Sterling fell to the day's low against the euro and the
dollar after the minutes of British central bankers' last policy
meeting showed a rate rise was less likely.
Two policymakers dropped their call for higher rates in the
face of tumbling inflation.
Oil prices edged up, with Brent crude holding above $48.50,
in the wake of a recent heavy sell-off in oil that led Total's
chief executive to say the French energy major plans
to cut capital spending by 10 percent this year.
Slightly firmer energy prices were not enough to stop the
Russian rouble falling further on Wednesday, however, with the
currency down 1 percent against the dollar as fighting
intensified in eastern Ukraine.
($1 = 0.8653 euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Toby Chopra)