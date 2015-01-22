* ECB whets QE appetite with promise that more measures to
come
* Planned bond buys reported at 50 billion euros a month
* European bourses slightly firmer, FTSEurofirst notches new
7-yr high
* Euro climbs to $1.1630, bond yields nudge up
* Canadian dollar close to 6-year low after BOC surprise
rate cut
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Jan 22 European shares were at a
seven-year high and the euro sat near an 11-year low on Thursday
as the European Central Bank prepared to take the plunge into
full-scale quantitative easing.
The ECB left its main interest rates at an all-time low but
said it would announce "further monetary policy measures" at its
1330 GMT news conference.
Market expectations are sky-high for the bank to unveil a
large-scale QE programme - printing money to buy euro zone
government bonds - despite opposition from Germany's Bundesbank.
Berlin is also worried that such purchases may allow spendthrift
countries to slacken the pace of reforms.
A euro zone source said on Wednesday that the bank's
Executive Board, which met on Tuesday, has proposed the ECB
should buy 50 billion euros ($58 billion) of bonds each month
from March, although it was unclear how long for.
Markets have been pumped up by almost a year of speculation
over the issue, and investors were happy to sit and wait for the
actual details.
German and other euro zone bond yields nudged up as
investors locked in some profits on a recent sharp rally, while
the region's shares and the euro inched up to
1,434.40 points and just over $1.1630 respectively.
"The key market focus is likely to be on two things," said
analysts at Goldman Sachs. "(i) the scale and maturity profile
of the programme and (ii) whether the ECB chooses to 'mutualise'
the risk on its own balance sheet or place assets on national
central banks' balance sheets."
Broader market sentiment remained positive for riskier
assets, supported by the aggressive actions of central banks
seeking to fight deflation and avoid losing out in what is fast
becoming a global currency war.
Canada's dollar hit a six-year low after it became
the latest country to surprise by cutting rates on Wednesday,
while there was chatter that countries like Denmark may opt to
move again if the ECB announces a big QE programme.
The ECB has already cut interest rates to record lows, begun
buying private sector assets and funnelled hundreds of billions
of euros of cheap loans to banks, in the hope that they would
lend the money on into the economy and stimulate growth.
Its last remaining major option is QE, a policy that the
U.S. Federal Reserve, Bank of England and Bank of Japan have all
used with some success.
CHOPPY HOURS AHEAD
European shares were hoping to make it a sixth successive
day of rises. With U.S. futures pointing to positive
start for Wall Street ahead of another busy day of company
earnings and macro data, MSCI's 45-country world index
was eyeing a fifth day of advances.
The euro drifted gradually higher, floating between $1.1610
and $1.1640 to move away from an 11-year nadir of $1.14595
plumbed last week as the market trimmed short positions ahead of
the ECB QE plan.
Traders though were braced for volatility in the next few
hours given how long markets have been preparing for the central
bank to take the plunge into bond buying.
Banks like Goldman are expecting the euro to eventually
reach parity with the dollar, but low global inflation is now
pushing back bets on the first U.S. rate hike. That's on top of
the nerves about QE and Greece's elections at the weekend where
the anti-EU/IMF bailout Syriza party lead the polls.
"It could be so volatile, we could trade four big figures on
euro/dollar," said National Australia Bank strategist Gavin
Friend. "There is so much potential for confusion and for it
(QE) to be watered down."
Europe's central banks have also been heavily strained by
the prospect of ECB QE. The SNB was forced to remove its
currency cap last week, Denmark has pushed its interest rates
deeper into negative territory, while two British rate setters
at the Bank of England have dropped calls for a rate hike.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars suffered deep losses
overnight as Canada's latest shock rate cut fuelled speculation
the Reserve Bank of Australia could soon follow.
The Aussie fetched $0.8106, having shed more than 1
percent in Sydney. That had pulled it closer to a six-year
trough of $0.8033 set earlier in the month, while the kiwi
tumbled to a 2-1/2 year low of $0.7516.
Crude oil prices and gold were also being dragged
around by expectations ECB bond-buying stimulus could boost
growth but also the dollar which would put downward pressure on
commodity markets.
Brent crude futures nudged up to $49.5 per barrel and U.S.
crude was up 39 cents at $48.20 a barrel.
The dollar meanwhile dipped against a basket of
currencies and to 117.75 on the yen. Japan's central bank
had also been in action earlier and signalled its resolve to hit
its ambitious 2 percent inflation target.
