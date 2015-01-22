(Adds U.S. markets, quotes, latest prices, changes byline,
dateline; previous LONDON)
* ECB takes QE plunge with plan worth more than 1 trillion
euros
* European shares hit seven-year high, Wall Street rises
* Treasuries give up price gains
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Jan 22 Wall Street jumped and European
shares climbed to a seven-year high on Thursday as world markets
cheered a European Central Bank stimulus program worth more than
one trillion euros, while the euro slipped to an 11-year low.
Investors readying for a rise in global liquidity initially
lifted U.S. Treasuries, whose relatively rich yields grew more
attractive with prospects of lower euro zone bond yields, before
a turndown at midsession.
"It's likely to impact yields everywhere," said Aaron Kohli,
an interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in New York. "When
you put this much stimulus into the markets, it's going to go
other places that you hadn't intended, and one of those places
is going to be U.S. debt."
The ECB's quantitative easing program of buying euro zone
government bonds, along with its existing schemes, will pump 60
billion euros a month into the euro zone economy. It is set to
run from this March until September next year.
ECB President Mario Draghi made clear the plan could be
extended if the bank felt that was necessary.
Europe's pan-regional FTSEurofirst index ended up
1.6 percent, as Scandinavia and eastern European markets rose in
tandem. London's top stock index added 1 percent and
touched a four-month peak in a sixth straight winning session.
Robust U.S. economic data added to gains on Wall Street,
where the Dow Jones industrial average was up 123.48
points, or 0.7 percent, to 17,677.76, the S&P 500 gained
15.14 points, or 0.75 percent, to 2,047.26 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 42.22 points, or 0.9 percent, to
4,709.64.
As the euro slumped to an 11-year nadir of $1.1402, an index
that measures the dollar against six of the world's main
currencies rose 1.3 percent. The euro was last at
$1.4011. The dollar slipped against the yen.
Denmark's crown tumbled against the euro after
the country's central bank cut its key rate to a record low
-0.35 percent from -0.20 percent.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last
yielding 1.88 percent after falling as low as 1.81 percent, down
from 1.94 percent before the ECB's announcement. Thirty-year
bonds were off 24/32 and yielded 2.474 percent,
after going as low as 2.40 percent, down from 2.54 percent
before the announcement.
German 10-year government bond yields hit record
lows of 0.377 percent.
Oil and gold prices bounced around as hopes that the
ECB's action would boost growth contended with the threat of a
stronger dollar, which would put pressure on products priced in
dollars.
Brent and U.S. crude futures gave up earlier gains to fall
to $49.03 and $46.84 per barrel. Gold was
up nearly $9 to $1,302.30 an ounce.
(Reporting by Michael Connor in New York; Editing by James
Dalgleish)