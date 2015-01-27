* Euro gains, shares slip as earnings disappoint
* Lower-rated bond yields edge up, Greece in focus
* Cost of insuring Russian debt up after rating cut
* Asian shares hold firm
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, Jan 27 The euro rose and shares slipped
in Europe on Tuesday as mixed corporate earnings and concerns
over Greece kept investors cautious ahead of a busy week which
will include the first policy meeting of the U.S. Federal
Reserve this year.
Russia was also in the spotlight after a cut to its credit
rating dealt a further blow to the rouble, though by Tuesday the
currency had regained some ground against the dollar.
Investors will be keen to hear the Fed's response to policy
easing by global central banks such as the European Central
Bank, whose long-awaited plan to buy bonds to revive the
flagging euro zone economy has propelled bond yields and the
euro to multi-year lows and stocks to multi-year highs.
Although core bond yields held near those lows, lower-rated
bond yields rose after Europe signalled it would not yield to a
new Greek government's demands for debt forgiveness, though it
showed a willingness to give Athens more time to pay its debts.
Top Greek shares were down 2.7 percent.
Credit markets were also jittery beyond the euro zone, with
the cost of insuring exposure to Russia's debt up after Standard
& Poor's cut Russia's sovereign credit rating to "junk" late on
Monday, citing weakened economic growth prospects and Western
sanctions over Ukraine.
"A lot of investors have been taken aback by the speed of
macroeconomic adjustments," said Sean Darby, global equity
strategist at Jefferies. "This is not the type of environment
they like to invest in."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 equity index was
down 0.7 percent. European heavyweights Philips and
Siemens were among those reporting disappointing
earnings or outlook statements, while in the U.S. Microsoft Corp
reported a fall in quarterly profit.
Top UK shares also fell after data showed Britain's economic
growth slowed more than expected in the final three months of
last year, though annual growth was still at its fastest since
2007.
"Today's earnings show that global demand remains the big
issue. Companies can take advantage of low rates, they can buy
back stock but they cannot create demand and they will get hurt
by global currency wars," said Lex Van Dam, hedge-fund manager
at Hampstead Capital.
On Wall Street, U.S. equity futures were down around
0.5 percent. A snow storm engulfing New York is expected to keep
many investment banks and fund managers on skeleton staff,
though the main exchanges all plan to open as usual on Tuesday.
The euro clung to rare gains, up 0.4 percent to trade at
$1.11281, taking it further from an 11-year trough of
$1.1098 hit on Monday.
Investors widely expect the Fed to acknowledge the uncertain
global outlook and stick to its promise to be patient on
tightening. Yet its timetable remains for lift-off on rates by
mid-year, a trajectory that presages further broad-based gains
for the dollar.
Most Asian share markets firmed. Japan's Nikkei
gained 1.7 percent, while Australia's main index added
0.8 percent. Other moves were mostly modest and MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was
up 0.4 percent.
Chinese markets continued their recent erratic path and the
Shanghai index slipped 0.8 percent.
In commodity markets, U.S. crude was quoted 11 cents
lower at $45.04. Brent was slightly firmer at $48.21.
(Additional reporting by John Geddie, Francesco Canepa, Jemima
Kelly, Karin Strohecker; Editing by Janet Lawrence)