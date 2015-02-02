* U.S. stocks up as oil rebounds
* Italy, Spain fall on Greece concerns, austerity issues
* Euro zone data shows slight growth in January
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Global equity markets were
modestly higher on Monday, though disappointing data limited
gains in U.S. stocks, as a rebound in oil prices supported
markets as investors remain attuned to signals the commodity is
sending about global demand.
U.S. economic data showed consumer spending fell and
construction spending rose less than expected in December, while
an industry report pointed to slowing in the manufacturing
sector in January.
Crude oil prices rose as investors shrugged off a U.S.
refinery strike and focused on a falling U.S. rig count that
signaled lower production in the future. U.S. crude gained 2
percent to $49.36 while Brent gained 2.7 percent to $54.45.
The S&P 500 is still down nearly 5 percent from its
record high set on Dec. 29, pulled lower by a lackluster
earnings season and data showing an economy growing at a slower
pace than investors had been anticipating.
"Fundamentals still look strong, but earnings are really
coming in under expectations, which is creating a general
concern that is leading to heavy volatility," said James Liu,
global market strategist for JPMorgan Funds in Chicago. "We got
used to good earnings growth and data and now we're facing the
first real test of that sentiment not always being true."
Stocks in Europe were mixed, with notable drops in Spanish
and Italian shares as Greece seeks to end its existing debt deal
and data pointed to weak January growth in euro zone factory
activity. Spain and Italy have seen a rise in popularity of
anti-austerity parties.
On Saturday, tens of thousands marched in Madrid in the
biggest show of support yet for Spanish anti-austerity party
Podemos, whose policies have drawn comparisons with the Syriza
party that now governs Greece.
Greece's leftist government began its drive to persuade a
skeptical Europe to accept a new debt agreement. Finance
Minister Yanis Varoufakis met his British counterpart George
Osborne on Monday.
MSCI's all-country world stock index, a
measure of stock performance in 45 countries, rose 0.4 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was
up 0.2 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 36.25 points,
or 0.21 percent, at 17,201.20. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 7.93 points, or 0.40 percent, at 2,002.92. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.88 points, or 0.11
percent, at 4,640.12.
The dollar weakened in the wake of the data, with the U.S.
dollar index last off 0.3 percent. The benchmark 10-year
U.S. Treasury note was up 1/32, the yield at 1.676
percent.
