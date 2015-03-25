(Fixes headline)
* European shares retreat further from 7 1/2-year highs
* Dollar slips vs euro after upbeat German morale data
* Wall Street set for steady open
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, March 25 A forecast-beating survey of
German business morale helped push the euro higher against the
dollar on Wednesday, pegging back European stock markets.
Futures showed Wall Street set to open
steady.
Germany's Ifo index rose for the fifth successive month to
its highest since July 2014, suggesting growth in Europe's
largest economy rebounded again in the first quarter of 2015.
The data, based on a survey of 7,000 firms, was stronger
than forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and helped push
the euro back towards $1.10.
The single currency was last at $1.0983, up 0.5 percent on
the day and rising towards Tuesday's peak of $1.1029.
Euro strength hit the exporter-heavy German DAX index
, however, prompting some profit-taking, analysts said.
This in turn weighed on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index which fell 0.6 percent. Just last week it touched
7 1/2-year highs.
"The macro newsflow in Europe is quite positive, but after
such a rally the market needs to catch its breath," IG France
chief market analyst Alexandre Baradez said.
"At this point a pause is needed, while the medium-term
trend remains very positive."
Asian shares had largely stalled earlier, with MSCI's main
gauge of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan
edging up 0.1 percent.
Tokyo's Nikkei index rose 0.2 percent to 19,746.20
points, just below a 15-year high closing level of 19,754.36 hit
on Monday.
Chinese stocks broke a 10-day winning streak as banks fell.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in
Shanghai and Shenzhen was down 0.8 percent.
The euro hit a 12-year low of $1.0945 last week but has
risen since the Federal Reserve signalled a more cautious
outlook for U.S. growth, prompting some analysts to push back
expectations for when interest rates might rise.
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency
against a basket, fell 0.5 percent to 96.704 but stayed above
Tuesday's two-week low of 96.378. The index has fallen about 4
percent from a near 12-year high hit in mid-March. The yen was
up 0.2 percent at 119.64 to the dollar.
"Markets are still feeling the effects of the Fed stance
from last week and a lot of long dollar positions are being
flushed out," said Ian Gunner, portfolio manager at Altana Hard
Currency Fund. "Whether this develops into a meaningful trend
depends on forthcoming U.S. data."
In fixed income markets, German 10-year government bond
yields fell 2 basis points to 0.22 percent.
CHINA RESERVES
Brent crude oil rose 50 cents to $55.60 a barrel,
having fallen earlier on mounting evidence that China's
strategic oil reserves may be nearly full and with U.S. reserves
also ballooning.
China has been taking advantage of cheap oil to build up its
reserves, but a senior Chinese oil trading executive said on
Wednesday existing capacity was reaching its limits.
Gold slipped but kept close to a 2 1/2-week high on the
growing expectation the Fed will not raise rates until
September. Spot gold was last at $1,195.80 an ounce.
