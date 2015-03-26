(Adds Wall Street drop, latest prices)
* Stocks fall in America, Europe and Asia
* Oil rises on fears of Middle East supply disruption
* Dollar retreats versus yen, euro
* Gold tops $1,200 an ounce
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, March 26 Stock markets around the
world were knocked lower and oil prices jumped as much as 6
percent on Thursday after Saudi Arabia and its allies carried
out air strikes in Yemen that also stung the dollar.
Key indexes on Wall Street, which had already been declining
this week on fears U.S. economic growth may be slowing, were
down as much as 1 percent in early trading, while the Japanese
yen and the Swiss franc rose against the dollar.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 countries, was last off 0.9 percent.
"The air strikes in Yemen have really created a risk-off
mood," said Rabobank strategist Philip Marey.
Brent oil was last at $58 a barrel, up nearly 3
percent but off peaks hit of nearly $60. U.S. crude was
up 1.6 percent at $50 a barrel after reaching $52.48.
In the currency markets, the dollar fell against traditional
safe havens the Swiss franc and the yen after
warplanes from Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries struck
Shi'ite Muslim rebels fighting to oust Yemen's president, and
bombed the airport at the capital Sanaa in a move seen as a bid
to check Iranian influence in the region.
The dollar was also down against the euro but
recovered in early New York trading on the view central bank
policy was more favorable for the dollar. The euro was off 0.55
percent at $1.0911.
Iran denounced the attacks as the Saudi military also
targeted the Iran-backed Houthi rebels besieging the southern
Yemen city of Aden. Arab producers ship oil via the narrow Gulf
of Aden before heading to the Suez Canal and Europe.
A vertiginous slide in oil prices, from more than $115 a
barrel last June to a low of $45 in January, has been a major
driver of financial markets in the past year and a key factor
driving global interest rates down and stock markets up.
U.S. and European shares followed Asian stocks lower.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
1.3 percent. In Germany, a major industrial economy heavily
dependent on oil imports, the DAX index was down 1
percent.
Wall Street's Dow Jones industrial average was last
down 107.31 points, or 0.61 percent, to 17,611.23, the S&P 500
lost 11.86 points, or 0.58 percent, to 2,049.19 and the
Nasdaq Composite dropped 38.27 points, or 0.78 percent.
Gold rose, climbing roughly 1 percent to $1,206 an ounce
, supported by the weak dollar and Middle East tensions.
Yields on German government bonds, the benchmark for euro
zone borrowing costs, nudged lower, though the prospect of more
expensive oil sparking inflation limited falls. Ten-year Bunds
yielded 0.222 percent, down fractionally on the
day.
Prices of U.S. Treasuries, which are often a safe haven for
fretting investors, dipped on Thursday before a scheduled sale
of $29 billion of Treasury notes. Demand was weak on Wednesday
at an auction of five-year notes.
