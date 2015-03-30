* Shanghai, Hong Kong stocks lead on stimulus hopes
* European tech shares track Wall St rally
* Euro dips as Greek worries grow again
* U.S. jobs data loom at end of holiday-shortened week
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, March 30 Shares rose on Monday with
Asian stocks buoyed by hopes for stimulus to boost China's
economy, but the euro slipped on more concern about Greece's
finances.
In Europe, a rally in technology shares, tracking Friday's
surge in the U.S. tech sector, helped equities bounce back from
losses last week, although Athens' stock market was down on
concern about whether the country will be able to reach
agreement with its creditors.
Germany's DAX index rose 1.5 percent, Paris gained
1.2 percent and the overall FTSE Eurofirst index of 300
leading European companies was up by 1.1 percent.
Chinese stocks surged to seven-year highs, helped by
Beijing's unveiling of an ambitious plan to build a modern Silk
Road to Europe and Africa and signs from People's Bank of China
Governor Zhou Xiaochuan that added to expectations of more
monetary policy easing.
Analysts say investment in the "One Belt, One Road"
infrastructure initiative this year alone could reach 300
billion yuan to 400 billion yuan ($48-64 billion).
"China's economy is under relatively big downward pressure,
and the government is struggling to meet the 7 percent growth
target this year," said Alex Kwok, Hong Kong-based strategist at
China Investment Securities (HK). "So Zhou's comment sends a
strong signal of more easing policies ahead."
Shanghai shares were up another 2.5 percent on Monday, the
market's best day since the middle of January.
Helped by the creation last year of a new link with the Hong
Kong market which allows foreign money to flow in far more
easily, Shanghai's main index is trading at its highest
since before the global financial crash of 2008.
The link also allows the huge cash reserves China has built
up in two decades of constant growth to start flowing the other
way and China's decision to allow mutual funds to buy Hong Kong
stocks drove a 3 percent surge in values of Chinese companies
listed there.
GREEK WORRIES
The euro was down around a third of a percent, hurt by
uncertainty over whether Greece and its international creditors
will be able to strike a deal that will help Athens secure
funding before it runs out of money by April 20.
Talks continued through the weekend on reforms to unlock
loans and Athens sounded an upbeat tone, but the lenders said it
could take several more days before a proper list of measures
was ready.
The dollar has also had its weakest fortnight since the
start of a rally which many major banks believe will soon take
it past parity against the euro. The euro traded at $1.0880 on
Monday.
"Given the Greek uncertainty and the bias for more monetary
injection through asset purchases by the European Central Bank,
the path for least resistance is a lower euro/dollar," said
Jeremy Stretch head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.
Like others, however, he said that the wait for U.S. jobs
numbers on Friday might keep a lid on market volatility.
"Unless the euro drops below $1.0770 we could see ranged
trading, but with the Fed still looking to raise rates, we could
see conditions which are more helpful for overall dollar
strength," he said.
Oil prices fell on rising expectations that Iran and six
world powers could reach a deal over Tehran's nuclear programme,
which could bring an end to sanctions and allow an increase in
Iranian oil exports.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag and Alistair Smout;
Editing by Susan Fenton)