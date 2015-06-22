* Greece, creditors hold last-minute talks
* European stocks jump, peripheral yields fall
* Deal hopes permeate all markets
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, June 22 Global stocks, the euro and
peripheral euro zone bonds all rose on Monday, lifted by a wave
of optimism that Greece and its international creditors will
strike a last-minute deal that will see Athens avert default.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet the heads of
the European Commission, European Central Bank and International
Monetary Fund on Monday ahead of a summit of euro zone leaders
later in the day aimed at reaching a deal over debt talks.
The chief-of-staff to European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker called the latest proposals from Greece a
"good basis for progress", while EU Economic Commissioner Pierre
Moscovici said he was "convinced" agreement will be reached.
Financial markets appeared willing to give the protagonists
in the saga the benefit of the doubt. German stocks jumped 2.5
percent and the 10-year yield on Spanish and Italian bonds fell
as much as 12 basis points.
"The most likely outcome, with a 75 percent probability, is
a deal," Credit Suisse analysts said in a note on Monday.
"An unfortunate but predictable feature of European crisis
decision-making is that such deals are only ever made at the
last minute, 'at the edge of the abyss'," they said.
In early European trading Germany's DAX was up
almost 3 percent at 11,360 points, France's CAC 40 up
2.5 percent at 4,945 points and Britain's FTSE 100 up
1.4 percent at 6,802 points.
Greek stocks opened 6.5 percent higher, with Greek
banks soaring 15 percent.
The broader EuroFirst300 index of the leading 300 European
shares was up 2 percent at 1,560 points, with prices
also boosted by merger and acquisition activity.
In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan rose 0.9 percent, its biggest rise
in more than two months, while Japan's Nikkei stock index
added 1.3 percent.
Chinese mainland markets were closed on Monday for a
holiday, after posting their biggest weekly loss since 2008 last
week.
U.S. stock futures pointed to a 0.8 percent rise at
the open on Wall Street.
SUNNY DAY?
In bond markets, Spanish and Italian 10-year yields were
both down around 10 basis points at 2.19 percent,
the lowest in 10 days.
The flip side of investors' renewed appetite for risk was a
fall in safe-haven German bonds, which pushed the 10-year Bund
yield up as much as 10 basis points to a 10-day high of 84 basis
points.
Many investors were still cautious about Prime Minister
Tsipras' proposals, however, because it was not immediately
clear how far they yielded to creditors' demands for additional
spending cuts and tax hikes, nor whether creditors can stomach
the offer.
Athens is running out of cash to repay a 1.6 billion euro
IMF loan due at the end of the month, unless it secures new
financing from international creditors.
Speculation is rife that, if no deal were reached on Monday,
Greece would need to impose capital controls on Tuesday to avert
a banking crisis as savers keep withdrawing funds from banks.
Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras met senior bankers
on Friday and told them to brace for a "difficult day" on
Tuesday if no deal is reached, two bankers at the meeting told
Reuters.
"The market is preparing for a relief rally regardless of
good or bad news out of Greece," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya
market analyst at London Capital Group.
"Either way, the clouds of uncertainty should dissipate to
provide more visibility across the market. Whether a thundery or
a sunny day, investors need to know what to wear."
The euro rose as much as half of a percent earlier in
the global session to trade above $1.14, before easing back to
flat on the day at $1.1355. On Thursday last week, it hit a
one-month high of $1.1440.
The dollar was up 0.3 percent against the yen at 123.00 yen
, but little changed on a trade-weighted basis. The dollar
index was last trading at 94.1.
In commodities trading, copper futures rose about
0.3 percent to $5,677 a tonne, moving away from last week's
three-month low hit on worries about demand in top metals
consumer China and uncertainty in the Greek debt talks.
Crude oil futures rose too. Brent crude was up 0.7
percent at $63.42 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures was
up almost 1 percent at $60.18.
