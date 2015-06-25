(Updates throughout)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, June 25 European stock markets rebounded
on Thursday as jittery investors pinned their hopes for a deal
to avert a Greek default on a proposal from its creditors, as
negotiations with Athens have so far produced no agreement.
The market's assumption this week has been that a deal would
eventually be reached after European officials said on Monday
and Tuesday a proposal from Greece was a good basis for talks.
No progress has been achieved after that proposal and
negotiations stumbled on Wednesday, with euro zone finance
ministers accusing Greece of refusing to compromise ahead of a
deadline next week when an International Monetary Fund loan
tranche of 1.6 billion euros comes due.
The creditors will now put forward their own proposal for a
cash-for-reforms deal - on the basis of an offer agreed on in
Berlin at the beginning of June between Germany, France, the
European Central Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the
European Commission.
The revised proposal, seen by Reuters, extends the deadline
by which Greece would have to completely phase out a pension
supplement, called EKAS, by two years to 2019, compared with the
previous position of the creditors. The creditors also agreed
that a value added tax reform that scraps lower VAT exemptions
for islands and raises VAT on restaurants and hotels could be
reviewed at the end of next year.
"The market is 100 percent being driven by headlines on
Greece. The latest move seem to be pointing towards a higher
chance of an agreement towards the weekend. There's an urgent
need for a deal as Greece is approaching a kind of hard
deadline," said DZ Bank strategist Felix Herrmann.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.2
percent at 1579.43 points, having been down half a percent
earlier. Yields on top-rated German 10-year Bunds,
which set the standard for euro zone borrowing costs, rose 4
basis points to 0.88 percent, having traded as low as 0.82
percent earlier.
The differences between Greece's proposal and that of its
creditors are not big enough to justify failing to reach an
agreement, a senior Greek government official said.
Greek officials say without a deal the country does not have
the money to pay the IMF on Tuesday. A default may trigger a
bank run and may push the country out of the euro.
"Today is another day that will be all about Greece," said
Anders Svendsen, chief analyst at Nordea.
Yields on Europe's lower-rated bonds in Spain,
Italy and Portugal were steady. The
three countries are seen as the most vulnerable to contagion
from Greece.
EURO HOLDING UP
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, was flat at 95.285.
The euro was down slightly at $1.1196, showing less
responsiveness to the Greek crisis than the bond and stock
markets. Some strategists say the market has been using the euro
as a funding currency for carry trades, in which investors
borrow euros and sell them to buy higher-yielding currencies.
"What has been fairly clear is that every time there's a
chance of a deal the euro plummets, and every time there's
disappointment coming along, it reverses course," said Neil
Mellor, FX strategist at Bank of New York Mellon in London.
"The only interpretation you can place on that is that the
market is looking to use the euro as a funding currency in a
carry trade ... The prerequisite of a carry trade is relative
stability, so if a Greek deal is on, you sell the euro."
The Swiss franc sank to a 10-day low against the
euro after the head of the Swiss National Bank warned it was
considerably overvalued and that the bank would continue to
intervene in currency markets.
In commodities trading, crude oil prices steadied just above
$60 a barrel, while spot gold edged higher.
