By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, June 25 A Supreme Court ruling
upholding tax subsidies boosted some U.S. healthcare stocks to
fresh highs on Thursday, while key global equity markets were
little changed following a proposal by Greece's creditors to
avoid a Greek debt default.
Oil prices fell on concerns over the possible impact of
Greece's debt crisis on European energy demand and the prospect
of Iranian oil adding to a global glut if sanctions are lifted.
Greece's international creditors presented a cash-for-reform
proposal to euro zone finance ministers in a showdown with
Athens, after negotiations failed to yield a plan to avert a
default.
"There is still a bit of optimism left that a deal can be
done ... A failure to reach a deal is certainly not priced into
the market just yet," Peregrine & Black senior analyst Markus
Huber said.
Market participants had assumed this week that a deal would
eventually be reached after European officials said on Monday
and Tuesday a proposal from Greece was a good basis for talks.
The differences between Greece's proposal and that of its
creditors aren't big enough to justify failing to reach an
agreement, a senior Greek government official said.
On Wall Street, hospital and other healthcare shares surged,
with several hitting all-time peaks, after the U.S. Supreme
Court upheld tax subsidies that are key to President Barack
Obama's signature healthcare law.
"The hospital stocks all reacted positively to the news,
which isn't a surprise. While any change in policy would've been
a surprise, affirming the status quo removes a lot of
uncertainty from the sector," said Michael O'Rourke, chief
market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 25.12 points,
or 0.14 percent, to 17,991.19, the S&P 500 gained 4.76
points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,113.34 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 13.96 points, or 0.27 percent, to 5,136.37.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.2 percent. An MSCI gauge of major global markets added less
than 0.1 percent.
OIL SLIDES
In commodities markets, crude prices fell, with traders
eyeing progress toward a June 30 deadline for an Iran nuclear
accord that would be key to lifting Western sanctions on
Tehran's oil exports.
"Even if it does take Iran a year or more to return output
and exports to pre-sanctions levels, the anticipation of this
additional supply should still affect prices now," Capital
Economics said.
"The prospect of another 1 million bpd increase in supply
from Iran ... could easily drag (Brent) prices below $60 again."
Brent fell 0.7 percent to $62.99 a barrel and U.S.
crude was down 1 percent at $59.68 a barrel.
Spot gold edged lower, down for a fifth straight
session, while copper prices rose 0.3 percent.
EURO HOLDS
The euro was little changed against the U.S. dollar, even
after data showed U.S. consumer spending recorded its largest
increase in nearly six years on strong demand for automobiles
and other big-ticket items.
The euro was down 0.07 percent at $1.1197.
"Watching Greek headlines. That's kind of holding markets
back," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at BNP
Paribas in New York.
"This week we have seen appetite to start rebuilding dollar
long positions," he said. "Markets are feeling more confident
that U.S. data is rebounding and the dollar will do well."
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last
down 14/32 to yield 2.4197 percent, from a yield of 2.371
percent late Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica, Dan Bases, Sam
Forgione, Barani Krishnan and European desks; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)