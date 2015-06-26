* Global stocks steady after earlier dips
* Long-dated US bond yields hit near nine-month high
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, June 26 Signs of possible agreement
soon between Greece and its creditors steadied world stock
markets on Friday and sent U.S. bond yields to nine-month highs
by curbing demand for safe-haven U.S. debt.
Euro zone partners offered to release billions in frozen aid
in a last-minute push to win Greece's acceptance for a
cash-for-reform deal.
That helped steady global equity markets which fell in
earlier trading Friday on concerns over the failure of Greece to
reach a pact with its creditors Thursday.
The creditors had laid out fresh terms to Greece on
Thursday, saying Athens could have 15.5 billion euros in EU and
IMF funding in four instalments to see it through to the end of
November.
"For the most part, we are trading off any news that comes
out of Greece. I am looking for an agreement that falls
somewhere in between full compliance and default," said Jack
Ablin, chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank in Chicago.
Wall Street rose in morning trading on hopes for avoiding a
Greek debt default. The Dow Jones industrial average rose
81.95 points, or 0.46 percent, to 17,972.31, the S&P 500
gained 1.38 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,103.69 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 20.17 points, or 0.39 percent, to
5,092.02.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.1
percent after dropping earlier in the day. MSCI's all-country
index, a gauge of stock performance in 46
countries, dipped 0.1 percent, and was down for a third day.
TREASURY YIELDS JUMP
U.S. Treasury yields rose, with long-dated yields hitting a
near nine-month high, after euro zone partners' offer to release
billions in frozen aid to Greece reduced demand for safe-haven
U.S. debt.
U.S. 30-year Treasury yields hit 3.23 percent, their highest
since Oct. 3.
U.S. 30-year Treasuries were last down 1-7/32 in
price to yield 3.22 percent, from a yield of 3.16 percent late
Thursday. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down
18/32 in price to yield 2.46 percent, from a yield of 2.39
percent late Thursday.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras expressed his
government's frustrations with creditors' demands for austerity
to French and German counterparts on Friday, highlighting the
gulf that needs to be closed in weekend talks.
The euro fell to a session low $1.11550, a loss of 0.43
percent, after Tsipras's comments.
In commodities trading, Brent crude was down 61
cents at $62.59 a barrel while U.S. crude also eased, as
investors focused on Greece.
