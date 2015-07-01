* Markets rally as Greece cedes ground on creditor demands
By Marc Jones
LONDON, July 1 Global shares and peripheral euro
zone bonds jumped on Wednesday as Greece's prime minister
signalled he was prepared to accept the bulk of the spending
cuts demanded by the rest of the euro zone to keep his country
afloat.
Alexis Tsipras wrote to the debt-ridden country's
international creditors to accept a bailout they had offered
over the weekend - though there were caveats which prompted
scepticism in some European capitals and kept a lid on market
gains.
Tsipras, who made his offer after Greece became the first
advanced economy to default on an IMF loan, said the country
would want to delay some of the pension changes and cuts to
military spending proposed by the creditors.
European shares rallied to stand 1.8 percent
higher, U.S. stocks futures rose and southern euro zone
bond yields all fell.
The euro also briefly perked up though it was quick to
retreat again and was hovering just above $1.11 and at 0.71
sterling.
"There is hope that there could still be some talks over the
next couple of days and things do not lead to a complete
standstill," said Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at
Baader Bank in Munich.
While an unwelcome milestone for Athens, the IMF default had
also come as no surprise to markets after weeks of debt-talk
brinkmanship. News that the bloc's finance ministers were to
hold another teleconference later on Wednesday showed the drama
was far from over.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said there was no
basis to have serious negotiations with Greece at the moment and
that Tsipras' new offer had brought "no further clarity."
Nevertheless, stocks in London, Paris and
Frankfurt as well as Italy, Spain and
Portugal were up 1.5 to 2.6 higher, with euro zone bank
stocks up more than 3 percent .
There was plenty of uncertainty though. Greece was still in
theory on course for a referendum at the weekend on whether to
accept the demands from the euro zone and IMF for more swingeing
spending cuts.
Arguably the biggest focus of the day was whether the
European Central Bank would begin cutting the emergency funding
it is providing to Greek banks following the missed payment to
the IMF.
"It is very difficult to see how one could conclude that
banks that are basically closed because they have no access to
cash, operating under a government that has just defaulted to
the IMF, could possibly be solvent," said Gary Jenkins, chief
credit analyst at LNG Capital.
"So it really becomes a political decision as to whether the
ECB sticks to its rules or decides to keep everything as it is."
With the feeling that the ECB would not want to deliver the
fatal blow to Greece and investors still harbouring hopes of a
deal at some stage, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Ireland -- the
other high-debt countries that were in the crosshairs of the
euro zone crisis a few years ago -- saw their bonds hold firm.
CHINA ROLLERCOASTER
There had been a flurry of European economic data too.
France's manufacturing sector grew in June for the first
time since early 2014 while the equivalent data from Spain and
Italy dipped as factory growth remained tepid in the euro zone
overall.
Underlining Greece's woes, manufacturing activity there
shrank for the 10th month in a row, as export orders and
production slumped anew.
"The accelerated contraction in goods production in June
ended the worst quarter for the Greek manufacturing sector for
two years," said data complier Markit economist Phil Smith.
Despite all the Greek drama, currency markets were
relatively rangebound.
The U.S. dollar index was up 0.4 percent at 95.833, having
bounced from Tuesday's low of 94.847. Against the yen, the
dollar stood at 122.89, up from a five-week low of 121.93
plumbed on Tuesday.
Asia had been generally calmer overnight too after two days
of wild swings.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
bounced 0.6 percent. Malaysian shares
rallied 1.8 percent after Fitch unexpectedly raised the
country's outlook to "stable".
Japan's Nikkei added 0.4 percent, a second day of
modest gains as it stabilised after Monday's steep fall.
There was unexpectedly upbeat news from the Bank of Japan's
latest survey of manufacturers which improved in the three
months to June, supporting the bank's view that growth is
gathering momentum.
Chinese shares went on another
rollercoaster ride. They had looked like they had recovered from
another erratic start before a late plunge left them down 5
percent in their fourth fall in the last five sessions.
Data was mixed from China where surveys showed sluggish
factory activity but a pick-up in the service sector, a sign the
transition to a more consumer-led economy remained on track.
Beijing's efforts to stem recent market selling are
struggling to gain traction. A combination of cuts in interest
rates, allowing local government pension funds to buy stocks and
talk of behind-the-scenes "window guidance" to institutional
investors, has yet to calm a skittish mood.
In commodities, safe-haven gold nudged up while oil fell
after bouncing strongly on Tuesday to end the second quarter
with hefty gains. Brent was quoted down 55 cents at
$62.84 a barrel, while U.S. crude eased 89 cents to
$58.57.
