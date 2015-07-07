* Europe shares dip as Greece summit awaited
* China shares drop despite support measures
* Oil up after falling 6 percent on Monday
* Wall Street looks set for gains
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, July 7 European stocks fell and the euro
hit a five-week low against the dollar on Tuesday before a euro
zone summit to discuss the Greek debt crisis, while a fall in
Chinese shares reminded investors of other clouds on the
horizon.
Oil recovered some ground after a selloff on Monday prompted
by Greek rejection of the terms of a bailout and the Chinese
stock market turmoil.
However, U.S. shares looked set to open higher, according to
stock index futures .
Euro zone finance ministers met in Brussels and the bloc's
leaders will meet later in the day. They are waiting for
proposals from Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras as his
country's banks rapidly run out of cash. Failure to reach a deal
would make it more likely Greece will drop out of the euro.
The Euro STOXX 50 index of euro zone blue-chip shares
fell 0.9 percent after opening in positive
territory. The index fell 2.2 percent on Monday after Greece
voted against accepting the terms of a rescue deal on Sunday.
Germany's DAX index lost 0.6 percent while Italy's
FTSE MIB edged down 0.3 percent.
"We're surprised with how little markets have sold off
following the referendum, but there seems to be faith in the
'Draghi put', and peripheral markets have decoupled from
Greece," said James Butterfill, global equity strategist at
Coutts.
"Markets may well tread water until we get some sort of
decision from the European summit."
German 10-year yields fell 10 basis points to
0.67 percent. However, yields on government bonds from Italy,
Spain and Portugal, the countries considered most vulnerable to
contagion from Greece, also fell. On Monday, they rose.
Italian 10-year yields were down 6 bps at 2.31
percent.
"The markets appear quite remarkably confident on a deal
being reached," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, a strategist at
Rabobank.
German Bund futures opened sharply higher after the European
Central Bank raised on Monday the discount it charges on
collateral that Greek banks must offer in exchange for funds.
Sources said the move was largely symbolic, since the amount
Greek banks can borrow is capped.
The fall in German yields helped push the euro down
0.7 percent to $1.0972 and 0.8 percent lower against the yen
. The dollar rose 0.6 percent against a basket of
currencies.
Many asset managers believe a Greek exit from the euro can
still be avoided. Others say the ECB will step in to limit
contagion.
"It is a drift lower for the euro, with things likely to get
interesting if it drops below $1.0970," said Jeremy Stretch,
head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets. "The markets
are reasonably relaxed at this stage because they believe the
ECB will step in to take action to contain any contagion, should
Greece step out of the union."
CHINA FALLING
Earlier, Asian shares drooped after further losses in China,
despite measures the authorities put in place at the weekend to
halt a slide of almost 30 percent since mid-June.
China's CSI 300 index of the biggest listed
companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen closed down 1.8 percent. It
had fallen more than 5 percent earlier in the day.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.7 percent, though Japan's Nikkei
rose 1.3 percent after a sharp fall on Monday.
Oil prices rose. Brent crude, which fell more than 6
percent on Monday, rose 62 cents a barrel to $57.16, though
analysts said the outlook remained weak.
Goldman Sachs said in a note that oil's fall had little to
do with Greece and instead reflected oversupply.
Gold, which has failed to attract much of a
safe-haven bid in the latest flare-up over Greece, dipped to
$1,165.40 an ounce as the dollar rose.
(Additional reporting by John Geddie, Anirban Nag, Alistair
Smout and Christopher Johnson in London, Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo;
Editing by Larry King)