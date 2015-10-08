(Corrects eleventh paragraph to show Deutsche loss, not profit)
By Sujata Rao
LONDON Oct 8 Global stocks traded just off
three-week highs on Thursday after unexpectedly weak trade and
machinery orders data from Germany and Japan hinted at a
stalling in the momentum of some of the world's biggest
economies.
An oil price bounce, a flat dollar and gains in Chinese
markets provided some support, but with worries growing over
Germany and the U.S. Federal Reserve due to release minutes of
its last meeting, investors were wary of extending world shares'
six-day rally any further.
"Risk-on week continues, but it's not a one-way street,"
Societe Generale analysts told clients.
While some beaten-down assets in emerging markets and
commodities could continue to rally, there were risks to the
broader picture, they said.
"The weakness in the global economy and deleveraging process
in emerging markets will continue to weigh on risky markets,"
they added.
MSCI's all-country equity index was flat
after rebounding 7 percent since last Friday when weak U.S. jobs
data led to expectations that the first Fed rate rise in almost
a decade would be delayed into next year.
The doubts about the state of growth in the developed world
reared their head again as Japan's machinery orders fell in
August by 5.7 percent. The data bucked expectations of a rise,
indicating capital expenditure remains weak and undermining
hopes of an inflation pick-up
The data took Japanese stocks around 1
percent lower while the yen was dampened by expectations the
Bank of Japan might have to resort to more money-printing.
Europe's growth engine Germany too has been displaying
alarming signs.
Just a day after data showed industrial output dropping 1.2
percent for its steepest fall in a year, German exports plunged
5.2 percent in August for their biggest monthly decline since
the height of the global financial crisis.
And a warning by Deutsche Bank of a record pre-tax loss in
the third quarter pushed its shares 2.5 percent lower at one
point before they recovered. German
shares opened half a percent lower though investors stepped in
to buy, boosting the market.
The pan-European FTSEEurofirst 300 index also
wobbled, managing to claw back some losses after falling about
0.4 percent.
But John Plassard, senior equity sales trader at Mirabaud
Securities, said Deutsche Bank's warning could herald tough
times for the banking sector across the continent.
"We could see more and more big writedowns hit a sector
which thought it was starting to come to terms with the big
restructurings in the wake of the 2008 crisis," he said.
All the data chimes with recent grim warnings from
international organisations such as the IMF that have pointed to
stalling recovery momentum in Germany, Britain and United States
along with recession in big emerging markets Russia and Brazil.
Emerging assets also retreated after strong gains in recent
days, with MSCI's equity index fell 0.6 percent and
most currencies easing against the dollar.
However Chinese shares rose 3 percent, playing catch-up with
the past week's global rally .
Investors will have an opportunity to gauge the thinking of
U.S. central bank officials when the minutes of the Fed's
September meeting, at which it opted not to hike rates, are
released later in the day.
Fading chances of a near-term lift-off by the Fed and
expectations of a rate hike only in 2016 have taken a toll on
the dollar, which fell against the euro and a broad
basket of currencies.
The greenback dipped 0.2 percent to 119.80 yen, down
from the week's high of 120.575 on Tuesday. The euro was up 0.5
percent to $1.1287 while commodity currencies such as the
Australian and Canadian dollars also firmed as the turn in Fed
expectations supports prices of commodities including oil.
Brent crude futures bounced more than 1 percent to almost
$52 per dollar, edging back towards one-week highs.
