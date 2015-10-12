* Europe shares pause after Asian bourses gain

* Dollar dips on expectations U.S. rates on hold this year

* Investors to focus on Tuesday's China trade data

* Oil up, U.S. rate outlook lifts gold

By Nigel Stephenson

LONDON, Oct 12 European shares paused on Monday after their strong start to the fourth quarter while the dollar dipped towards three-week lows, with investors unconvinced the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates this year.

Wall Street looked set to open flat, according to index futures, before a busy week of quarterly company results.

Asian shares rose. Chinese stocks jumped over 3 percent to seven-week highs and the yuan currency hit its strongest level since its surprise devaluation in August. Investors are looking to China's trade figures on Tuesday to reappraise the extent of the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

Despite a strong start to the fourth quarter for world stocks, investors remain concerned about the threat of slowing global growth even though central banks have pumped billions of dollars into their economies.

"This global economic slowdown would be less of an issue if it was not being made worse by deflationary pressures and did not occur at a time when confidence in central banks' ability to provide an effective solution is starting to be questionable," said Didier Saint-Georges, managing director and member of the investment committee at Carmignac.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 stock index fell 0.2 percent but held near one-month highs.

Germany's DAX, however, added 0.2 percent thanks largely to utilities RWE and EON, which rose 11 percent and 7 percent respectively after a government review concluded they had put aside enough money to decommission their nuclear plants.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.8 percent, extending an 11 percent rise this month as investors unwound some of their long dollar, short commodity trades and emerging markets trades.

China's central bank took fresh steps to inject liquidity into the struggling economy and said the stock market's correction "is almost over".

The CSI 300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen closed up 3.2 percent and the Shanghai Composite added 3.3 percent.

Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was down 0.1 percent and close to Friday's three-week low on expectations the Fed would not raise interest rates this year.

This was despite a number of Fed officials saying in recent days that a first hike since 2006 could still come before the year is out. Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said on Sunday a rate hike this year was "an expectation, not a commitment".

SOFT DATA

Instead, investors have focused on soft economic data and the Fed's concerns about global economic growth.

The euro was up 0.2 percent at $1.1380 and the yen 0.1 percent stronger at 120.11 to the dollar.

China's yuan firmed as far as 6.3187 to the dollar, its strongest since the Aug. 11 devaluation.

"We could get some further weakness in the dollar versus the euro and yen but those two are mainly along for the ride. Most of the weakness will be concentrated on emerging currencies, said Stephen Gallo, a strategist with BMO in London."

While the Fed debates when to raise rates, the European Central Bank is mulling looser policy. ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank was ready to adjust the size, composition and duration of its trillion euro asset-purchase programme.

German 10-year Bund yields fell 2 basis points to just under 0.6 percent.

Oil prices rose after Kuwait's oil minister said economic growth and the removal of high-cost producers would lead to higher prices. Brent crude, the global benchmark, traded 16 cents higher on the day at $52.82 a barrel.

Gold hit a seven-week high, boosted by the weaker dollar. The metal last traded at $1,167 an ounce. (Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in Hong Kong, Marius Zaharia in London; Editing by Tom Heneghan/Ruth Pitchford)