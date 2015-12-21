(Adds subscriber code.)
* Brent oil futures at 11-yr low, U.S. crude at 6-yr low
* Wall Street gains, led by techs, financials
* Europe stocks mostly up, as are Asian equity markets
* But Spanish stocks drop after election
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Dec 21 A persisting world oil glut
dragged Brent crude prices down on Monday to their weakest in
more than 11 years and U.S. crude to six-year lows, but Wall
Street gained broadly after big declines a week earlier.
The dollar fell against the euro and yen as data from the
Chicago Federal Reserve suggested the U.S. economy grew at a
below-average pace in November, before the Federal Reserve
raised interest rates last week.
Wall Street started the abbreviated Christmas holiday week
on a positive note, led by tech and financials, and even the S&P
500 energy sector rose despite oil's tumble.
Equity markets in Europe and Asia were largely higher. The
MSCI all-world stock index was up 0.3 percent,
erasing some of its Friday losses.
"There looks to be like a little relief bounce this morning
as we move into the last two weeks of the year," said Andre
Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital LLC in
Bernardsville, New Jersey. "It's a fickle market."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 119.46
points, or 0.7 percent, to 17,248.01, while the S&P 500
gained 15.29 points, or 0.76 percent, to 2,020.84 and the Nasdaq
Composite was 40.49 points, or 0.82 percent higher at
4,963.57.
The Dow ended Friday down 2.1 percent, while the S&P
500 lost 1.78 percent and the Nasdaq 1.59
percent. All three fell on the week.
Brent futures recovered some ground and was down
nearly 1.8 percent at $36.22 after falling as much as 2.3
percent to $36.04 a barrel earlier, the contract's lowest level
since July 2, 2004. U.S. crude fell to $33.98, its lowest
level since Feb. 13 2009.
SPAIN VOTE
While Europe's index of major companies rose
slightly, Spain's Ibex share index fell 2.2 percent and
was on track for its worst day in almost three months after a
fragmented national election.
In Spain, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's conservative
Popular Party won more seats than any other party but fell well
short of a majority. Left-wing parties also failed to win a
clear mandate to govern, and talks to form a coalition
government could drag on for weeks.
Germany's DAX rose 0.6 percent, Britain's FTSE 100
gained 0.9 percent and France's CAC40 index was
up 0.5 percent.
U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Monday on
hesitation to make major bets in thin year-end trading
conditions, while little focus on the Federal Reserve's next
rate hike also kept trading activity muted.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
mostly flat in price to yield 2.195 percent, from a yield of
2.197 percent late Friday. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds
were last down 2/32 in price to yield 2.911 percent,
from a yield of 2.908 percent late Friday.
In currencies, the dollar fell 0.27 percent against a basket
of major currencies, and the euro =EUR rose 0.4 percent
against the dollar.
China's yuan was fixed higher for the first time in 11
sessions. Beijing will keep monetary and fiscal policies
accommodative in 2016 to help support the slowing economy, a
source with the direct knowledge of the annual Central Economic
Work Conference said on Monday.
Earlier in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan rose 0.4 percent, as
investors bid up modestly priced Chinese blue chips. China's
Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 index surged 2.6 percent,
but Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.4 percent.
Gold rebounded after last week's slide following the first
U.S. interest rate hike since 2006. It was up 1.3 percent at
$1,078.96 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru, Jamie
McGeever and Amanda Cooper in London; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)