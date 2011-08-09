SAFT ON WEALTH-Fund staff may be there to impress, not outperform: James Saft
Feb 8 The scads of analysts and fund managers at some money management firms may just be there as window dressing.
* Wall Street mixed after initial drop
* Fed promises to keep rates low for at least 2 yrs (Updates to FOMC)
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, Aug 9 U.S. stocks pared gains in volatile trade on Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would keep interest rates low for at least another two years.
Investors had been hoping for action from the Fed to alleviate worries the economy could fall back into recession, which had pushed Wall Street higher for most of the day. For details, see [ID:nN1E7780FW]
However, the cental bank's options appeared to be limited because the current crisis is not liquidity-driven, as it was in 2008. But the market still responded favorably to the Fed's show of concern.
Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries fell.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 50.93 points, or 0.47 percent, at 10,758.92. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 1.79 points, or 0.16 percent, at 1,121.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 13.65 points, or 0.58 percent, at 2,371.34. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Dan Grebler)
Feb 8 The scads of analysts and fund managers at some money management firms may just be there as window dressing.
OTTAWA/MONTREAL, Feb 8 The Canadian government would be open to providing more aid to planemaker Bombardier Inc if it developed new aircraft and asked for help, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Paypal Holdings-received subpoenas from U.S. Department of Justice seeking production of certain information related to historical anti-money laundering program