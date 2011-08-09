* Wall Street moves up in choppy trade

By Leah Schnurr

NEW YORK, Aug 9 U.S. stocks seesawed higher on Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve promised to hold interest rates low for at least two years, clawing back from knee-jerk disappointment the central bank did not have a new trump card up its sleeve.

Wall Street pushed higher for most of the session after Monday's rout -- the steepest fall in nearly three years -- on hopes the central bank would come to the markets' rescue, as it has in the past. Indexes trimmed gains before the Fed's statement and subsequently dropped briefly into negative territory.

The Fed said it would keep its existing monetary stimulus on track and offered a long two-year timeframe for rates to stay low. But it offered no new monetary initiatives.

The Fed said U.S. economic growth was proving considerably weaker than expected, suggesting inflation, which has already moderated recently, will remain contained for the foreseeable future. For details, see [ID:nN1E7780FW]

It also signaled that it was prepared to do more if necessary, noting that it still has tools available for spurring growth and will use them if necessary.

Even some investors hoping for action from the Fed acknowledged the cental bank's options were limited because the current crisis is not liquidity-driven, as it was in 2008.

"If they have to act they will. They didn't act today because they didn't want to send a specific message of panic," said Alberto Bernal, head of emerging markets fixed income research at Bulltick Capital Markets in Florida.

Safe-haven investments remained in favor and the U.S. dollar plunged more than 5 percent against the Swiss franc, hitting record lows for the third session in a row.

U.S. Treasuries prices pared their gains as stocks recovered. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR last traded up 37/32 in price with a yield of 2.19 percent.

"The statement was extremely negative in its outlook on the economy," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

"This is definitely a negative for risk appetite and that's why we're seeing the yen and Swiss franc at new highs."

With 15 minutes of trading remaining, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI rose 260.73 points, or 2.41 percent, at 11,070.58. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 31.44 points, or 2.81 percent, at 1,150.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 74.22 points, or 3.15 percent, at 2,431.91.