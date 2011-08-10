* Global shares retreat as Wall St drops

* Rumors about French banks hit European markets

* Investors push into U.S. Treasuries, gold (Adds details, updates prices)

By Leah Schnurr

NEW YORK, Aug 10 U.S. stocks tumbled more than 4 percent on Wednesday, almost wiping out gains from a relief rally the previous day, as rumors about the health of French banks sparked concern that the euro zone's debt crisis could claim new victims.

The rumors tapped into investors' worst fears of contagion. French bank stocks tumbled and led European markets lower. Safe-haven gold hit another record and investors pushed into U.S. Treasuries, while oil prices also rose.

"What we're seeing here is the fear and rumor-mongering that's coming out of Europe. It eerily reminds me of the fall of 2008, where you would see one financial institution after another be lined up in the cross-hairs of the traders," said Cliff Draughn, chief investment officer at Excelsia Investment Advisors in Savannah, Georgia.

Shares of Societe Generale ( SOGN.PA ) plummeted as much as 23 percent before trimming some losses to close almost 15 percent lower.

Societe Generale denied market rumors about the bank. It also asked France's stock market regulator to open an investigation. For details, see [ID:nLDE77912I]

The intensification of worries over the reach of the euro zone debt crisis took some of the comfort out of Tuesday's promise from the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low for at least another two years.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI ended down 519.83 points, or 4.62 percent, at 10,719.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX lost 51.77 points, or 4.42 percent, at 1,120.76. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC fell 101.47 points, or 4.09 percent, at 2,381.05.

Trading was once again marked by sharp moves on massive volume. For a fifth straight day, the Dow industrials traded in a range of more than 400 points.

The S&P 500 is down more than 15 percent from its 2011 closing high set on April 29.

The losses came against the backdrop of worries about weak U.S. economic data, the loss of the United States' AAA credit rating and the inability of lawmakers to address growing worries that another recession is on the way.

The MSCI all-country world index .MIWD00000PUS ended down 2.4 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 of leading European shares closed down 4 percent.

Gold racked up a third record in a row, extending its best rally since 2008. Spot gold XAU= rose near 3 percent to hit a high of $1,796.86.

WORDS DON'T WORK

Recent selling has come despite attempts by politicians and central banks on both sides of the Atlantic to prevent or contain debt crises.

The snap back following the Fed's statement was short lived as investors saw the message as double edged. The Fed signaled it was willing to keep the U.S. economy afloat, but also acknowledged just how much trouble the world's largest economy was in. [ID:nN1E7781WQ]

"The sense that you're going to have a continuing accommodative policy from the Fed gave people some comfort, but concern out of the European debt situation turned things down," said Eric Kuby, chief investment officer of North Star Investment Management Corp in Chicago.

"What you're seeing is a very short-term, direction- oriented market."

Wall Street's favorite fear gauge, the CBOE Volatility index .VIX, jumped 22.6 percent on Wednesday. It was the third session in the last five the index has jumped at least 20 percent.

Speculation that France's AAA rating may be at risk initially rattled markets, though the three major agencies reaffirmed the top-tier rating. [ID:nL6E7JA1EQ]

"I think there's concern about just how much Greek debt French banks really do hold and how much the European Central Bank is willing to backstop all this," said Bret Barker, portfolio manager at TCW in Los Angeles, which has $65 billion in fixed-income assets under management.

In late New York trading, the euro was down 1.2 percent at $1.41940 after sliding to a session low of $1.41620 on trading platform EBS EUR=EBS.

The thirty-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR last yielded 3.50 percent, down from 3.63 percent on Tuesday. The yield fell as low as 2.52 percent in December 2008.

Brent crude rebounded to shake off two days of losses as an unexpected decline in U.S. oil inventories outweighed deepening economic concerns. Brent crude LCOc1 settled up $4.11, at $106.68 a barrel, but was still down on the week after tumbling more than 6 percent last week.

U.S. light crude CLc1 closed at $82.89, up $3.59, or 4.53 percent, after falling 8.7 percent in two prior trading days. It slid nearly 9 percent last week. (Additional reporting by Emily Flitter, Rodrigo Campos and Ashley Lau; Editing by Dan Grebler)