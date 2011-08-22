* U.S. stocks pare gains, near flat
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Aug 22 Brent crude oil fell on Monday
as Libya's civil war appeared to be nearing an end, while gold
rallied to another record high as economic worries kept
investors flocking to the commodity.
Stocks pared early gains and were near flat in midday U.S.
trading, with financials among the hardest hit. In the United
States, shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), down 1.6 percent at
$33.79, were the top drag on the Dow industrials, followed by
Bank of America (BAC.N), down 6.3 percent at $6.53.
Persistent worries that the United States may be headed for
another recession and that the sovereign debt crisis in euro
zone peripheral countries may spread to the larger economies
have kept investors on edge for weeks.
Banks are seen as most vulnerable to the crisis in Europe.
An early bounce in U.S. stocks following four weeks of losses
tapered off toward noon.
"The ground zero of all worries is financials," said
Charlie Smith, chief investment officer at Pittsburgh-based
Fort Pitt Capital Group.
Brent crude fell more than a dollar as investors
anticipated the resumption of oil exports from OPEC-member
Libya. U.S. crude oil CLc1, however, rose.
"Brent is taking more of a battering but that's only to be
expected," said Christopher Bellew, a trader at Jefferies
Bache.
Brent crude LCOc1 was down $1.47 to $107.15.
The potential for a restart of Libyan oil flows into the
market if the Gaddafi regime collapses weighed on the benchmark
oil price. If Libyan production comes back it would ease
gasoline prices and increase disposable income, potentially
boosting economies worldwide.
Libyan government tanks and snipers put up scattered
resistance in Tripoli after rebels swept into the heart of the
capital, cheered on by crowds hailing the end of Muammar
Gaddafi's 42 years in power. For more, see: [ID:nL5E7JL0LD]
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was
up 49.42 points, or 0.46 percent, at 10,867.07. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 2.01 points, or 0.18 percent, at
1,125.54. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 5.62
points, or 0.24 percent, at 2,347.46.
The cost for euro zone banks to borrow money from one
another rose again on Monday, heading back toward their highest
levels since late 2008 as U.S. banks remained wary of lending
to European counterparts in the face of the intractable debt
crisis. For details, see [ID:nL5E7JM1B5]
The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS slipped 0.1
percent, erasing early gains. The index has fallen for five
weeks in a row and looks to be heading for its worst monthly
performance since October 2008, when markets were reeling after
the collapse of Lehman Brothers.
Some investors are hoping for the Federal Reserve to
announce a new form of stimulus, not long after it promised to
keep interest rates "exceptionally low ... at least through
mid-2013."
Additional bond purchases by the Fed could help reflate
asset prices, but many view the chances of a third round of
quantitative easing as limited and expect the Fed to take
gradual measures to boost the economy.
The Fed will host its annual retreat in Wyoming this week,
and recent market turmoil and signs of weaker U.S. growth have
boosted expectations that Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke may hint at
more emergency stimulus for the economy.
The speculation put some early pressure on the dollar. But
the U.S. currency .DXY was last up 0.1 percent against a
basket of major currencies.
"The Fed is definitely on people's minds, and you could
argue that some of the bounce seen in high-yield commodity
currencies is at least in part related to hopes for more policy
measures," said Wells Fargo strategist Vassili Serebriakov in
New York.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR was last
down 9/32 in price, yielding 2.09 percent versus Friday's close
of 2.06 percent, with traders preparing for a $99 billion slate
of bond auctions this week.
Gold hit a third consecutive all-time high near $1,900
after staging its biggest weekly gain in 2-1/2 years last
week.
Spot gold XAU= was up 1.6 percent at $1,888.90 an ounce
by 11:33 a.m. EDT (1533 GMT), having earlier hit a record
$1,894.10.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch and David Gaffen, with
additional reporting by Ashley Lau and Steven Johnson in New
York and Claire Milhench in London; Editing by Dan Grebler)