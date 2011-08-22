* U.S. stocks up slightly in volatile session
* Brent crude oil falls on hopes for end to Libya conflict
* Gold sets record high again near $1,900 an ounce
(Updates prices, adds details)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Aug 22 Stock markets rebounded on
Monday as investors snapped up shares after recent selling made
them look attractive, while Brent crude prices slipped on
prospects Libya's civil war will soon end.
Even as investors waded into riskier markets after a very
tough August, traditional safe-haven gold hit a third
consecutive all-time high near $1,900 after staging its biggest
weekly gain in 2-1/2 years last week.
Speculation that the Federal Reserve could take new
measures to boost the U.S. economy helped support Wall Street
stocks and gold after four weeks of losses but weighed on U.S.
bond prices.
Talk of possible new Fed stimulus follows weeks of market
turmoil and persistent worries that the United States may fall
back into recession. The threat that sovereign debt problems in
euro zone peripheral countries could spread to the larger
economies also contributed to volatility.
"The Fed is definitely on people's minds, and you could
argue that some of the bounce seen in high-yield commodity
currencies is at least in part related to hopes for more policy
measures," said Wells Fargo strategist Vassili Serebriakov in
New York.
Brent crude LCOc1 settled at $108.36, down 26 cents on
the Libya news For more, see: [ID:nL5E7JL0LD]. But U.S. crude
oil CLc1 settled higher on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Crude for September delivery expired and settled at $84.12 a
barrel, up $1.86, or 2.26 percent.
"A resolution of the conflict is modestly bearish for crude
oil prices, but it is less likely that we will get a $10-$20
drop in price of crude," Jason Schenker, president at Prestige
Economics LLC in Austin, Texas, said in a note.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was
up 89.76 points, or 0.83 percent, at 10,907.41. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 5.65 points, or 0.50 percent, at
1,129.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 12.43
points, or 0.53 percent, at 2,354.27.
Even with the day's bounce, sharp volatility in the market
underscored nervousness among investors.
The S&P has fallen more than 12 percent so far in August
and is down 16 percent since July 22, roughly when the recent
sell-off began.
"The rebound is pretty much focused on buying into some of
the safer issues," said Marc Pado, U.S. market strategist at
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co in San Francisco. Shares of large-cap
technology companies outperformed other shares, with IBM
(IBM.N) leading gains on the Dow. IBM was up 1.2 percent at
$159.42.
Financials, seen as most vulnerable to the crisis in
Europe, underperformed other sectors. Shares of JPMorgan Chase
(JPM.N), were down 2.3 percent at $33.54 and the top drag on
the Dow, followed by Bank of America (BAC.N), down 6.3 percent
at $6.53.
The cost for euro zone banks to borrow money from one
another rose again, heading back toward their highest levels
since late 2008 as U.S. banks remained wary of lending to
European counterparts in the face of the intractable debt
crisis. [ID:nL5E7JM1B5]
The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS was flat. The
index has fallen for five weeks in a row and appears headed for
its worst monthly performance since October 2008, when markets
were reeling after the collapse of Lehman Brothers.
The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares
rose 0.8 percent to close at 916.78, having risen as high as
933.35.
Additional bond purchases by the Fed could help reflate
asset prices, but many view the chances of a third round of
quantitative easing as limited and expect the Fed to take
gradual measures to boost the economy.
Strategists said Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke may hint at more
emergency stimulus for the economy when the Fed hosts its
annual retreat in Wyoming this week.
The speculation also put some early pressure on the dollar.
But the U.S. currency .DXY was last up 0.1 percent against a
basket of major currencies.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR was last
down 9/32 in price, yielding 2.09 percent versus Friday's close
of 2.10 percent.
Spot gold XAU= was up 1.6 percent at $1,888.90 an ounce,
having earlier hit a record $1,894.10.
"Gold is driven by the expectation that at some point
inflation will come back, and a continuation of people looking
for a safe haven beside just the U.S. Treasury bonds," said Leo
Larkin, metals equity analyst at Standard & Poor's.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, with additional reporting
by Robert Gibbons, Ashley Lau, Frank Tang andSteven Johnson in
New York and Claire Milhench in London; Editing by Kenneth
Barry and Dan Grebler)