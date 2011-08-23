* Stocks rally on stimulus hopes

NEW YORK, Aug 23 World stocks shot higher and the dollar fell as dismal data spurred hopes the Federal Reserve could offer more economic stimulus.

U.S. bond prices edged up as some fresh safe-haven buying took hold of the market. Oil prices were slightly higher.

A weaker-than-expected reading on the U.S. housing sector was the latest disappointing news on the U.S. economy.

Financial markets have been struggling for weeks with fears of another U.S. recession and of growing debt problems in the euro zone, which could begin to affect the global economy.

World stocks, as measured by the MSCI All-Country World Index .MIWD00000PUS, shot up 1.4 percent, while U.S. stocks also rallied more than 1 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares was up 0.9 percent.

"The data today has raised hopes about the Fed's actions and after four straight days of losses and flat market yesterday, people are willing to jump at buying opportunities," said Larry Peruzzi, senior equity trader at Cabrera Capital Markets in Boston.

U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Monday after posting a fourth week of losses on Friday.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will speak at the central bank's annual retreat in Wyoming on Friday.

Speculation is widespread in financial markets that Bernanke will use his speech to signal a new monetary offensive to support a faltering U.S. economy.

Bernanke, however, is most likely to outline gradualist measures, which would disappoint those looking for a big bang approach such as a fresh round of bond buying, known as QE3.For detals, see [ID:nN1E77I0NF]

Such measures increase the amount of dollars in the system, driving down the currency's value, which helps U.S. exports, and prompting investors to seek higher returns elsewhere.

The dollar .DXY edged down 0.3 percent against a basket of currencies.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 142.02 points, or 1.31 percent, at 10,996.67. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 16.55 points, or 1.47 percent, at 1,140.37. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 43.94 points, or 1.87 percent, at 2,389.32.

