* Gold sells off after sharp gains
* World stocks inch up; U.S. stocks mixed
* Japanese stocks end down after Moody's downgrade
* Markets position for Bernanke speech
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, AUG 24 Gold prices dropped on
Wednesday, suffering their biggest two-day loss since the peak
of the financial crisis, while the dollar rose as investors bet
a speech by the Federal Reserve Chairman later this week will
not reveal any major central bank initiatives.
World stocks edged higher as investors tried to build on
positive sentiment after weeks of selling ahead of a key speech
on Friday by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.
U.S. equity markets were volatile, however, seesawing
between gains and losses on investor skepticism that the Fed
can offer any new policy prescriptions that can help the
economy.
Markets were supported by better-than-expected U.S. durable
goods orders and after the U.S. Congressional Budget Office
predicted a decline in the U.S. deficit in coming years as a
result of the government's recent debt-reduction agreement.
That was enough to buoy sentiment in stocks as investors
shifted away from safe plays like government bonds and precious
metals.
Financial shares led the gains on the U.S. benchmark
Standard & Poor's 500 .SPX in its third day higher. Both
world and U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday.
Investors are hoping for additional action from the U.S.
central bank because the U.S. and euro zone economies appear in
danger of sliding into recession.
The day's rise follows weeks of equity market turmoil, with
benchmark stock indexes on track for their worst month since
the fall of 2008, after the Lehman Brothers collapse.
A year ago, Bernanke told the market a second round of
monetary support, or quantitative easing, was on the way. The
announcement of QE2 led to a sharp rally in stocks last fall.
World stocks as measured by MSCI .MIWD00000PUS were up
0.7 percent on the day.
European shares were higher, though Japanese shares sold
off following Moody's Investors Service's downgrade of the
country's sovereign debt. For more, see: [ID:nL4E7JO17A]
Tokyo's Nikkei average .N225 closed down more than 1
percent. Overseas investors in particular reacted negatively to
the downgrade.
GOLD TUMBLES
Spot gold XAU= fell sharply for a second session,
dropping more than 3 percent as rising equity markets prompted
bullion investors to take profits after the metal's sharp
rally.
Gold XAU= fell 2.8 percent to $1,777.69 an ounce, having
hit a one-week low of $1,765.10. It was more than $100 below a
record $1,911.46 an ounce hit in the previous session.
Adding support for stocks, U.S. government data showed new
orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rose more than
expected in July on strong demand for aircraft and motor
vehicles.
"The durable goods data looked very decent, but we'll need
a bigger catalyst to move higher," said Randy Bateman, chief
investment officer of Huntington Asset Management in Columbus,
Ohio, which oversees $14.5 billion. "It would be nice to get
one from Bernanke, but I don't think that's likely."
Speculation is widespread in financial markets that
Bernanke will use his Friday speech at a central banker
conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to signal a new monetary
offensive to support the faltering U.S. economy.
However, many analysts think Bernanke is most likely to
outline gradualist measures, which would disappoint those
looking for a big bang approach such as a fresh round of bond
buying, or QE3.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was
up 18.62 points, or 0.17 percent, at 11,195.38. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 1.86 points, or 0.16 percent, at
1,164.21. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 6.11
points, or 0.25 percent, at 2,439.95.
Oil also gained on the speculation, with Brent October
crude LCOV1 up 40 cents at $109.71 a barrel.
The dollar traded near a record low against the yen as
traders shrugged off a program that urges firms to exchange yen
for foreign assets, a development that left some on alert for
more market intervention.
The dollar was last down 0.2 percent at 76.51 yen JPY=,
close to an all-time low just beneath 76 yen.
In bond markets, core euro zone sovereign bond prices fell.
Some tension returned to the peripheral sector, with Greece's
yield hitting a record 42 percent.
U.S. Treasuries prices fell after the Congressional Budget
Office predicted a decline in the U.S. deficit in the coming
years as a result of the government's recent debt-reduction
agreement.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR was last
down 10/32 in price and yielding 2.19 percent, up from 2.16
percent late on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, with additional reporting
by Jeremy Gaunt in London and Frank Tang, Ryan Vlastelica and
Steven Johnson in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)