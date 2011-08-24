* Gold sells off after sharp gains
* World stocks edge down
* Japanese stocks end down after Moody's downgrade
* Markets position for Bernanke speech
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, AUG 24 Gold prices dropped on
Wednesday and were headed for their biggest two-day loss since
the peak of the financial crisis, while the dollar rose as
investors bet a speech by the Federal Reserve chairman later
this week will not reveal any major central bank initiatives.
Even as investors pulled out of safe plays like government
bonds and precious metals, world stocks edged lower.
U.S. stocks were volatile, seesawing between gains and
losses on investor skepticism that the Fed can offer any new
policy prescriptions that can help the economy. Both world and
U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday.
Markets have been in turmoil for the past month, weighing
another possible U.S. economic recession and the impact of the
euro zone debt crisis on the global economy. Benchmark stock
indexes are on track for their worst month since the fall of
2008, after the Lehman Brothers collapse.
Investors have been hoping for additional action from the
U.S. central bank to help.
"The speech is a real wildcard for markets so people are
being cautious," said Kathy Lien, head of research at GFT Forex
in New York.
For gold investors, analysts said it's time to take money
off the table after a safe-haven rally extended too far, too
fast in recent weeks. Bullion was up by as much as $400 since
July.
Spot gold XAU= was down 2.5 percent at $1,783.29 an
ounce, off its session low of $1,762.90. On Tuesday, it dropped
about 4 percent after an early rise to a record $1,911.46.
The dollar edged up, but traders said there was little
conviction behind the gain, as reflected by several
back-and-forth moves inside fairly tight ranges.
The dollar .DXY was last up 0.2 percent against a basket
of currencies.
Speculation is widespread in financial markets that Fed
chief Ben Bernanke will use his Friday speech at a central
banker conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to signal a new
monetary offensive to support the faltering U.S. economy.
However, many analysts think Bernanke is most likely to
outline gradualist measures, which would disappoint those
looking for a big bang approach such as a fresh round of bond
buying, or QE3.
"I think some of the dollar buying is based on the idea
that (Fed Chairman Ben) Bernanke won't be too aggressive just
yet," Lien said.
UPBEAT U.S. DATA
Stock investors initially tried to build on positive
sentiment after weeks of selling.
Supportive for some markets was data showing
better-than-expected U.S. durable goods orders, as well as a
U.S. Congressional Budget Office prediction of a decline in the
deficit in coming years as a result of the government's recent
debt-reduction agreement.
World stocks as measured by MSCI .MIWD00000PUS were down
0.1 percent on the day.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was
down 21.95 points, or 0.20 percent, at 11,154.81. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 2.58 points, or 0.22
percent, at 1,159.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was
down 17.00 points, or 0.69 percent, at 2,429.06.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 of top European shares
gained for a third straight session and provisionally finished
1.3 percent stronger at 935.76, while Japanese shares sold off
following Moody's Investors Service's downgrade of the
country's sovereign debt. For more, see: [ID:nL4E7JO17A]
Tokyo's Nikkei average .N225 closed down more than 1
percent. Overseas investors in particular reacted negatively to
the downgrade.
Oil prices gained, while the benchmark 10-year Treasury
note US10YT=RR was last down 15/32 in price and yielding 2.21
percent, up from 2.16 percent late on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, with additional reporting
by Jan Harvey in London and Frank Tang, Ryan Vlastelica and
Steven Johnson in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)