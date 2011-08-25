* Markets await Bernanke speech
* Gold tumbles another day
* World stocks up slightly, U.S. stocks open higher
(Updates with U.S. market open, changes dateline, previous
LONDON)
NEW YORK, Aug 25 Gold fell for a third day on
Thursday, while world stocks edged higher as investors tried to
anticipate what the Federal Reserve chairman may signal at a
speech this week.
U.S. stocks opened higher, with shares of Bank of America
(BAC.N) jumping more than 25 percent to $8.76 after Berkshire
Hathaway (BRKa.N) said it would invest $5 billion in the bank.
Other financial shares also shot higher, including Citigroup
(C.N), up 10.4 percent at $31.38, and the S&P financial index
.GSPF up 4.4 percent. For details, see [ID:nWNAB2425]
Fed chief Ben Bernanke is due to address central bankers at
an annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday. His
speech last year laid the groundwork for the Fed's $600 billion
bond-buying program to revive a sputtering U.S. economy under a
policy that was termed the second round of quantitative
easing.
While many doubt Bernanke will immediately commit to
conducting a third round of quantitative easing, investors
generally expect him to stress that the central bank stands
ready to act if necessary.
Markets have been volatile in the past month because of
concern over whether the U.S. economy is headed for another
recession and how far the euro zone debt crisis may spread.
Stocks have had a rebound this week after four weeks of
losses. The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS rose 0.4
percent. The benchmark index is on track to post its first
weekly gain in five weeks, having hit an 11-month low earlier
this month.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was
up 65.96 points, or 0.58 percent, at 11,386.67. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 10.20 points, or 0.87 percent,
at 1,187.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 9.42
points, or 0.38 percent, at 2,477.11.
GOLD DROPS
Gold extended its sharp decline, after posting its biggest
daily drop in futures since 1980 on Wednesday. Spot gold XAU=
was down 2.2 percent at $1,711.99 an ounce. It hit a record
high of $1,911.46 earlier in the week.
The fall came after CME Group (CME.O) raised trading
margins on bullion futures by about 27 percent, the biggest
hike in more than two and a half years and the second increase
in a month.
Gold prices had jumped about $400 since July as worries
about a global recession sent investors scrambling for the
safe-haven asset.
European stocks .FTEU3 added 0.3 percent, while the
dollar .DXY dipped 0.1 percent against a basket of major
currencies.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York and Natsuko
Waki in London; Editing by W Simon )