By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Aug 25 World stocks dropped following a sharp drop in German shares on Thursday, and the U.S. dollar rose against the yen as investors lowered their expectations that the Federal Reserve chief would signal a dramatic rescue for the economy this week.

Stocks in Europe and the United States fell amid trader talk that a short-selling ban may be enacted in Germany, following other European nations. Germany's DAX .GDAXI ended down 1.7 percent.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke is due to address central bankers at an annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday. His speech last year laid the groundwork for the Fed's $600 billion bond-buying program to revive the economy under the rubric of "QE2" for the second round of quantitative easing.

While investors have speculated Bernanke could signal a new monetary offensive in his talk, many analysts say he could well disappoint those looking for major measures such as a QE3.

"Over the last couple of days, we have gone from pure excitement about QE3 to being far more muted. I suspect there has been some positioning for a slightly more mundane speech coming from Bernanke," said Camilla Sutton, senior currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto.

Jitters ahead of Bernanke's speech also weighed on gold, but the dollar rose to a two-week high against the yen in the belief that the Fed would not be expanding the U.S. money supply.

In Germany, a Finance Ministry spokesman told Reuters they are not planning a general short-selling ban. However, markets have been sensitive to developments in the euro zone region, given the area's growing sovereign debt crisis and concerns about European banks' stability.

Worries about both the euro zone debt crisis as well as the faltering U.S. economic recovery have plagued investors for weeks, causing stocks on Friday to post their fourth straight weeks of declines.

Also dragging on U.S. stocks, shares of Apple (AAPL.O) declined 1.4 percent to $371.18 after the resignation of its well-known chief executive, Steve Jobs. Bank shares rose, however, after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) said it would invest $5 billion in Bank of America (BAC.N).

Shares of the Dow component jumped 12 percent to $7.83 but are still down for the month. For details, see [ID:nN1E77O0HA] [ID:nN1E77O0FV]

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 113.52 points, or 1.00 percent, at 11,207.19. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 10.89 points, or 0.92 percent, at 1,166.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 25.79 points, or 1.05 percent, at 2,441.90.

The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European share was down 1.3 percent.

The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS fell 0.9 percent. The benchmark index, however, is on track to post its first weekly gain in five weeks, having hit an 11-month low earlier this month.

GOLD DROPS

Funds liquidated positions in gold, causing spot gold XAU= was decline 0.8 percent to $1,735.79 an ounce. U.S. December gold futures GCZ1 were down $17.50 an ounce at $1,739.50.

Spot gold hit a record high of $1,911.46 earlier in the week, but saw its biggest percentage one-day drop since December 2008 on Wednesday.

Thursday's fall came after CME Group (CME.O) raised trading margins on bullion futures by about 27 percent, the biggest hike in more than two and a half years and the second increase in a month.

Gold prices had jumped about $400 since July as worries about a global recession sent investors scrambling for the safe-haven asset.

The dollar rose 0.5 percent to 77.41 yen JPY=, moving further away from a record low of 75.941 set on trading platform EBS last week.

Any more printing of money by the Fed would pressure the dollar, potentially triggering a spike in commodity prices as it did last year.

U.S. Treasury prices also advanced, after data showing higher-than-expected new claims for U.S. jobless. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were trading 17/32 higher in price to yield 2.24 percent, down from 2.30 percent late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York, with additional reporting by Wanfeng Zhou and Frank Tang in New York; Editing by Kenneth Barry)