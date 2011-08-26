* World stocks extend losses after Bernanke speech
* Bernanke offers no news measures to boost growth
* Oil falls; dollar pares losses
NEW YORK, Aug 26 World stocks and oil extended
losses on Friday after a speech by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
stopped short of signaling further action to boost the U.S.
economy.
The dollar .DXY pared losses against the euro and yen,
while bonds extended gains.
In his keenly awaited speech, Bernanke said it was critical
for the economy's health to reduce long-term joblessness but
did not offer new measures to help growth, disappointing some
investors. For details, see [ID:nLDE77P0JC] r.reuters.com/qyt43s
World stocks as measured by MSCI world equity index
.MIWD00000PUS were down 0.9 percent, while the Standard &
Poor's 500 index .SPX was down 1.1 percent. Brent crude
LCOV1 fell 92 cents to $109.70 a barrel.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Dan Grebler)