* World stocks extend losses after Bernanke speech

* Bernanke offers no news measures to boost growth

* Oil falls; dollar pares losses (Updates prices, adds details of Bernanke speech)

NEW YORK, Aug 26 World stocks and oil extended losses on Friday after a speech by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke stopped short of signaling further action to boost the U.S. economy.

The dollar .DXY pared losses against the euro and yen, while bonds extended gains.

In his keenly awaited speech, Bernanke said it was critical for the economy's health to reduce long-term joblessness but did not offer new measures to help growth, disappointing some investors. For details, see [ID:nLDE77P0JC] r.reuters.com/qyt43s

World stocks as measured by MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS were down 0.9 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX was down 1.1 percent. Brent crude LCOV1 fell 92 cents to $109.70 a barrel. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Dan Grebler)