* Hurricane Irene passes with less damage than feared
* Wall Street to open as normal on Monday
* 10-year Treasury note futures open lower
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Aug 28 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Sunday as traders geared up for another
turbulent week while assessing the impact of Hurricane Irene
that passed with less damage than feared.
"The market will start off on a cautious note. The
hurricane obviously did some damage, although it wasn't as bad
as expected, and on top of that, we are in for a full week of
data," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell
Global Capital in New York.
In other assets, U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures opened
lower on Monday in Asian trading hours. The September 10-year
T-note contract TYv1 opened down 2/32 at 130-7/32.
Though Hurricane Irene itself wasn't expected to be a
factor in broader market direction on Monday -- though many
analysts forecast pressure on insurance and
transportation-related stocks -- there could be some impact as
transportation issues leave many offices short-staffed.
Subway and train services across the New York City
metropolitan area were halted, and may not resume by the start
of work on Monday.
The New York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq Stock Market and
the alternative BATS venue said they will start the week as
usual.
There were also no changes to the trading hours for the
U.S. bond market, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets
Association said on Sunday.
S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 0.5 points and were in line
with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration
on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1
rose 21 points, while Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 were
unchanged.
Wall Street will have to deal with a torrent of data
throughout the week, including the payrolls report on Friday.
The report is expected to show the U.S. economy created 80,000
jobs this month, according to economists polled by Reuters.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; Additional reporting by Richard
Leong, Editing by Marguerita Choy)