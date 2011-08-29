* Markets surge after news of Greek banking merger
* Higher U.S. consumer spending data helps sentiment
* Stocks, crude oil up more than 2 pct
* Gold down 2 pct as investors embrace more risk
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Aug 29 Stocks rallied on Monday along
with oil after a merger between two major banks in Greece gave
investors a rare bit of encouraging news out of Europe.
Greek equities jumped 14 percent and its banking shares
alone surged 29 percent as the merger shrank the number of weak
banks in the euro zone, reducing the chance of calls on the
region's Financial Stability Fund for recapitalization.
The participation of the Qatar Investment Authority in the
tie-up between Eurobank EFGr.AT and Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) --
the second- and third-largest banks in Greece -- also showed
that some foreign investors were beginning to see European
assets as undervalued. The deal creates the largest bank in
"We'll probably need to see greater policy action in the
region, but the merger needs to be done and that's why we're
seeing a pause in the recent selling pressure," said David
Ruff, portfolio manager at the Forward Select EM Dividend Fund
in San Francisco.
An unexpected surge in U.S. consumer spending for July --
which indicated the economy was not falling back into recession
-- further boosted sentiment across global markets.
Trading volume around the world was low, with London closed
for a holiday and Wall Street recovering from Hurricane Irene.
Light volume exacerbates stock moves, making them bigger or
Shortly before 3 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), Wall Street's Dow
Jones industrial average .DJI was up 220.08 points, or 1.95
percent, at 11,504.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX
was up 27.93 points, or 2.37 percent, at 1,204.73. The Nasdaq
Composite Index .IXIC was up 67.72 points, or 2.73 percent,
at 2,547.57.
World shares .MIWD00000PUS rose 2.4 percent.
Even after Monday's run higher, Greek banking shares are
still down nearly 50 percent year-to-date, troubled by rating
downgrades, deposit outflows and loan impairments in the wake
of the country's worst recession in four decades. Monday's
merger sent stocks of Eurobank and Alpha up 30 percent each.
Aside from banking stocks, shares of U.S. insurers were
also up on Wall Street due to less-than-feared property damage
from the weekend storm. [.N]
BONDS, DOLLAR, GOLD DOWN
U.S. Treasuries prices fell as investors turned to stocks.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was down
22/32, with the yield at 2.27 percent. [US/]
The dollar was down 0.2 percent lower against a basket of
major currencies .DXY [USD/].
Spot gold XAU= also fell, by 2.4 percent, to below $1,790
an ounce as investors moved away from safe-havens to embrace
riskier assets like oil.
U.S. crude oil CLc1 rose 2.5 percent, trading above $87
per barrel and extending gains from Friday, on the possibility
of fresh stimulus for the U.S. economy from the Federal
Reserve. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open for such
stimulus during a speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, last week.
Bernanke, in his annual address to central bankers, gave no
details on whether the Fed was planning to flood markets with
more dollars to help the economy. But he said the central
bank's policy panel would meet for two days next month instead
of one to discuss additional monetary stimulus, offering hopes
Some analysts think it may be hard for Bernanke and the Fed
to follow through with another round of bond buying after the
$600 billion program that expired in June.
"He (Bernanke) has a much, much harder decision this time,"
Jim Walker, founder of Asianomics, told Reuters television.
"What he's got to do is convince the dissenting voices in the
Fed -- and there are now three of them -- that economic growth
is so bad that it is time to use even more extraordinary
measures."
