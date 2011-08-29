* Markets surge after news of Greek banking merger

* Higher U.S. consumer spending data helps sentiment

* Stocks, crude oil end up more than 2 pct

* Spot gold down 2.2 pct as investors embrace more risk (Updates with markets' close)

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, Aug 29 Stocks rallied on Monday along with oil after a merger between two major banks in Greece gave investors a rare bit of encouraging news out of Europe.

Greek equities jumped 14 percent and the country's banking shares alone surged 29 percent as the merger shrank the number of weak banks in the euro zone, reducing the chance of calls on the region's Financial Stability Fund for recapitalization.

The participation of the Qatar Investment Authority in the tie-up between Eurobank EFGr.AT and Alpha Bank ( ACBr.AT ) -- the second- and third-largest banks in Greece -- also showed that some foreign investors were beginning to see European assets as undervalued. The deal creates the largest bank in southeastern Europe. For more, see [ID:nLDE77Q03M]

"We'll probably need to see greater policy action in the region, but the merger needs to be done and that's why we're seeing a pause in the recent selling pressure," said David Ruff, portfolio manager at the Forward Select EM Dividend Fund in San Francisco.

Even with Monday's rally, Greek banking shares were still down nearly 50 percent year-to-date, troubled by rating downgrades, deposit outflows and loan impairments in the wake of the country's worst recession in four decades. The merger news sent stocks of Eurobank and Alpha up 30 percent each.

An unexpected surge in U.S. consumer spending for July -- which indicated the economy was not falling back into recession -- further boosted sentiment across global markets.[ID:N1E77S0BS]

Trading volume around the world was low, with London closed for a holiday and Wall Street recovering from Hurricane Irene. Light volume exacerbates stock moves, making them bigger or smaller than normal. For more, see:[ID:nL5E7JT1JU] [ID:nN1E77R061]

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI ended up 254.71 points, or 2.26 percent, at 11,539.25. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX added 33.28 points, or 2.83 percent, at 1,210.08. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 82.26 points, or 3.32 percent, at 2,562.11.

World shares .MIWD00000PUS rose 2.5 percent.

Aside from banking stocks, shares of U.S. insurers also jumped, due to less-than-feared property damage from the weekend's Hurricane Irene. [.N]

BONDS, DOLLAR, GOLD DOWN

U.S. Treasuries prices fell as investors turned to stocks. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was down 22/32, its yield at 2.2676 percent.

The dollar was 0.1 percent lower against a basket of major currencies .DXY [USD/].

Spot gold XAU= also fell, by more than 2 percent, to below $1,790 an ounce as investors moved away from safe-havens to embrace riskier assets like oil.

U.S. crude oil CLc1 settled up 2.2 percent, above $87 per barrel and extending gains from Friday on the possibility of fresh stimulus for the U.S. economy from the Federal Reserve. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open for such stimulus during a speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, last week. [O/R].

Bernanke, in his annual address to central bankers, gave no details on whether the Fed was planning to flood markets with more dollars to help the economy. But he said the central bank's policy panel would meet for two days next month instead of one to discuss additional monetary stimulus, offering hopes of a move then. [ID:nN1E77R0GB]

Some analysts think it may be hard for Bernanke and the Fed to follow through with another round of bond buying after the $600 billion program that expired in June.

"He (Bernanke) has a much, much harder decision this time," Jim Walker, founder of Asianomics, told Reuters television. "What he's got to do is convince the dissenting voices in the Fed -- and there are now three of them -- that economic growth is so bad that it is time to use even more extraordinary measures."

* For Reuters Global Investing Blog, click on

* For the MacroScope Blog, click on

* For Hedge Fund Blog, click on

blogs.reuters.com/hedgehub (Additional reporting by Patrick Graham, Neal Armstrong and Simon Jessup; Editing by James Dalgleish and Dan Grebler)