* Markets surge after news of Greek banking merger
* Higher U.S. consumer spending data helps sentiment
* Stocks, crude oil end up more than 2 pct
* Spot gold down 2.2 pct as investors embrace more risk
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Aug 29 Stocks rallied on Monday along
with oil after a merger between two major banks in Greece gave
investors a rare bit of encouraging news out of Europe.
Greek equities jumped 14 percent and the country's banking
shares alone surged 29 percent as the merger shrank the number
of weak banks in the euro zone, reducing the chance of calls on
the region's Financial Stability Fund for recapitalization.
The participation of the Qatar Investment Authority in the
tie-up between Eurobank EFGr.AT and Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) --
the second- and third-largest banks in Greece -- also showed
that some foreign investors were beginning to see European
assets as undervalued. The deal creates the largest bank in
southeastern Europe. For more, see [ID:nLDE77Q03M]
"We'll probably need to see greater policy action in the
region, but the merger needs to be done and that's why we're
seeing a pause in the recent selling pressure," said David
Ruff, portfolio manager at the Forward Select EM Dividend Fund
in San Francisco.
Even with Monday's rally, Greek banking shares were still
down nearly 50 percent year-to-date, troubled by rating
downgrades, deposit outflows and loan impairments in the wake
of the country's worst recession in four decades. The merger
news sent stocks of Eurobank and Alpha up 30 percent each.
An unexpected surge in U.S. consumer spending for July --
which indicated the economy was not falling back into recession
-- further boosted sentiment across global markets.[ID:N1E77S0BS]
Trading volume around the world was low, with London closed
for a holiday and Wall Street recovering from Hurricane Irene.
Light volume exacerbates stock moves, making them bigger or
smaller than normal. For more, see:[ID:nL5E7JT1JU]
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI
ended up 254.71 points, or 2.26 percent, at 11,539.25. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX added 33.28 points, or 2.83
percent, at 1,210.08. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up
82.26 points, or 3.32 percent, at 2,562.11.
World shares .MIWD00000PUS rose 2.5 percent.
Aside from banking stocks, shares of U.S. insurers also
jumped, due to less-than-feared property damage from the
weekend's Hurricane Irene. [.N]
BONDS, DOLLAR, GOLD DOWN
U.S. Treasuries prices fell as investors turned to stocks.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was down
22/32, its yield at 2.2676 percent.
The dollar was 0.1 percent lower against a basket of major
currencies .DXY [USD/].
Spot gold XAU= also fell, by more than 2 percent, to
below $1,790 an ounce as investors moved away from safe-havens
to embrace riskier assets like oil.
U.S. crude oil CLc1 settled up 2.2 percent, above $87 per
barrel and extending gains from Friday on the possibility of
fresh stimulus for the U.S. economy from the Federal Reserve.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open for such stimulus
during a speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, last week. [O/R].
Bernanke, in his annual address to central bankers, gave no
details on whether the Fed was planning to flood markets with
more dollars to help the economy. But he said the central
bank's policy panel would meet for two days next month instead
of one to discuss additional monetary stimulus, offering hopes
of a move then. [ID:nN1E77R0GB]
Some analysts think it may be hard for Bernanke and the Fed
to follow through with another round of bond buying after the
$600 billion program that expired in June.
"He (Bernanke) has a much, much harder decision this time,"
Jim Walker, founder of Asianomics, told Reuters television.
"What he's got to do is convince the dissenting voices in the
Fed -- and there are now three of them -- that economic growth
is so bad that it is time to use even more extraordinary
measures."
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham, Neal Armstrong and
Simon Jessup; Editing by James Dalgleish and Dan Grebler)