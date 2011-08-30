* Spot gold up about 2 pct, above $1,830/oz

* Wall Street down after Monday's 2 pct rally

* Global stocks up but off early two-week high

* Euro falls after weak demand at Italian bond auction

* Coming up: Fed minutes for Aug 9 (Recasts and updates with U.S. markets' open; changes dateline; previous LONDON)

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, Aug 30 Gold surged on Tuesday and Wall Street stocks slid after a sharp slide in U.S. consumer confidence and a weakened euro on Greek bailout woes pushed safe-havens back into play.

U.S. Treasuries prices touched session highs after a report showing U.S. consumer confidence crumbled in August to its lowest level in more than two years as the fallout from political wrangling over a budget deal took its toll. For more, see: [ID:nN1E77S0ZM]

Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans told CNBC television he was concerned about the economy and favored strong policy accommodation[ID:nN9E7H701Q], while industry data showed U.S. single-family home prices dipped in June from May as the market continued to crawl along at depressed levels. [ID:nN9E7H701O]

Just a day after a landmark merger between two major Greek banks breathed some confidence into euro zone finances, the region was creating worrying headlines again as member nations bickered over the terms of a bailout for Athens.

Italy's bond auction drew weaker-than-expected demand despite significant support from the European Central Bank for the 10-year paper. [ID:nL5E7JT1AO]

World stocks and European equities backed off early highs in the first full trading day of the week, after Monday's holiday in London and a weekend hurricane in New York City that hampered commuting.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 66.34 points, or 0.57 percent, at 11,472.91 after an hour of trading. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 8.54 points, or 0.71 percent, at 1,201.54. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 11.22 points, or 0.44 percent, at 2,550.89.

The MSCI world stocks index .MIWD00000PUS was up 0.2 percent after rising 0.6 percent earlier. The FTSEurofirst 300 gauge for European equities .FTEU3 showed a half percent gain versus 1.7 percent at its high.

"We're giving back a little from yesterday," said Mike Shea, managing partner and trader at Direct Access Partners in New York. "Spreads widened in Italy, so there hasn't been any concrete resolution to what's going on in Europe even though there are signs that some things are moving in the right direction."

Spot gold XAU=, which tracks trading in bullion, was up 2 percent, reaching as high as $1,831.15 an ounce.

"The market is certainly pretty nervy as are most markets right now, so in the context of what's been happening in the last few days, I'm not surprised to see that kind of move," said Credit Suisse precious metals analyst Tom Kendall.

One of the cornerstones of gold's 48 percent rally over the last year was the Fed's ultra-loose monetary policy, which has included a pledge to leave rates near zero until 2012 after a $600 billion bond-buying program that expired in June. [GOL/]

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR touched a session high of 99-21/32, up 28/32 from late Monday, after the consumer confidence data. Their yield hit a session low of 2.16 percent, down 10 basis points from Monday's close.[US/]

Analysts said the Fed's Aug. 9 meeting minutes, due for release Tuesday; a planned speech next week by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and developments in euro zone debt will all be closely watched by investors losing faith in the global economy's ability to stave off another slowdown.

Peripheral debt worries continued to haunt the euro zone. Reuters on Monday reported detailed proposals put forward by Finland regarding its demand for collateral in return for providing more aid to Greece. [ID:nB5E7JM00M]

The euro was down 0.6 percent at $1.4428 EUR=, retreating from a two-month high of $1.4550 on Monday.

Helsinki's demands for collateral have sparked requests from countries including Austria, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Slovakia for similar treatment and could jeopardize euro zone attempts to save Athens from default.

"We're getting a bit of noise about what the euro zone is up to, what it's not up to and what it should be up to," said Geoffrey Yu, currency strategist at UBS.

"It's getting so convoluted, all the demands from smaller states like Finland, Austria, Slovakia ... If this is going to be the case for a while to come, people are going to be concerned that the crisis is going to drag on." (Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper, Anirban Nag, Atul Prakash and Naomi Tajitsu in London; Editing by Dan Grebler)