By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, Aug 30 U.S. stocks snapped back from Tuesday's early steep loss, trading mixed as gold and bonds also moved higher, with investors regaining some risk appetite despite fundamentally bearish news on the economy.

U.S. consumer confidence hit two-year lows in August and prices of single-family homes dipped in June from May as the U.S. housing market continued to crawl along at depressed levels, data showed. [ID:nN1E77T08F] [ID:nN9E7H701O]

Wall Street shares initially fell as much as 1 percent on the consumer confidence data. But they later rebounded, following through on Monday's rally and the premise that the market may have been oversold through most of this month.

Despite a weekend hurricane in the New York City region that hampered commuting, the S&P 500 index of U.S. stocks closed up more than 2 percent on Monday.

Markets overseas also moved higher on Tuesday, catching up after a market holiday in London.

The MSCI world stocks index .MIWD00000PUS was up 0.1 percent after rising 0.6 percent earlier. The FTSEurofirst 300 gauge for European equities .FTEU3 rose 1.0 percent versus 1.7 percent at its high.

"It looks like we're having some follow-through to yesterday's move, which is an indication things have gotten overdone in the past month. People are reassessing and seeing some value," said John Derrick, director of research with U.S. Global Investors in San Antonio, Texas.

U.S. stocks were mixed at midday, with the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI off 12.68 points, or 0.11 percent, at 11,526.57. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 1.85 points, or 0.15 percent, at 1,208.23. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 6.45 points, or 0.25 percent, at 2,568.56.

Gold XAU= [GOL/] and U.S. Treasuries [US/] remained up on concerns over the U.S. and global economies.

The dollar .DXY [USD/] rose on the back of the euro's weakness over Greece's debt problems. (Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper, Anirban Nag, Atul Prakash and Naomi Tajitsu in London; Editing by Dan Grebler)