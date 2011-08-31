* Fed stimulus hopes underpin stocks
* Weak US data stirs more speculation of monetary easing
* World indexes set for biggest monthly loss in a year
* Commodities recover early Aug loss as oil, copper up
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Aug 31 Stock markets around the world
rose for a fourth straight day on Wednesday, trimming August's
sharp losses as hopes for more help from the U.S. Federal
Reserve drove buying in equities, oil and metals.
Markets have turned sharply in recent days, rebounding from
several weeks of losses that put the MSCI All-World index
.MIWD00000PUS on track for its worst month in more than a
year.
Mounting speculation the Fed was preparing a new round of
monetary expansion has helped the market regain its footing.
The Fed's minutes from its latest policy session bolstered a
growing belief the central bank will hint at new stimulus after
its $600 billion bond-buying program expired in June. For
If its efforts, along with fiscal stimulus plans, are
enough to forestall a recession, the market could continue to
recover.
"The depth of the slowdown is going to depend on what
monetary and fiscal stimulus we see in the United States," said
Gonzalo Fernandez, analyst at Santander in Mexico City.
U.S. economic data released on Wednesday showed the economy
continues to struggle, with the pace of private sector job
growth slowing in August for the second straight month. Factory
activity in the Chicago region expanded at its slowest pace
In midday trading, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI
was up 88.62 points, or 0.77 percent, at 11,648.57. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 10.82 points, or 0.89
percent, at 1,223.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up
14.86 points, or 0.58 percent, at 2,590.97. [.N]
Among the most actively traded U.S. stocks were AT&T (T.N),
which fell 4.4 percent after the U.S. Justice Department said
it would block the telephone company's merger with T-Mobile USA
European shares .FTEU3 were up almost 3 percent, while
the MSCI All World Index gained 1.5 percent.
For the month, U.S. stocks .SPX were down about 5
percent, on track to post the steepest monthly loss since June
2010. Global shares, tracked by the MSCI All World, showed a 7
percent drop, their worst month since May last year.
Minutes of the Fed's August meeting, released on Tuesday,
showed the central bank considered a range of actions to help
the struggling economy, including the unprecedented step of
tying interest rate policy to a specific unemployment level.
In a note released on Wednesday, economists at Goldman
Sachs commented that the Fed was "more dovish than expected,"
indicating the possibility of stimulus at the September 20-21
meeting was "an even closer call than we thought previously."
Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on
Tuesday made clear he supported further action to support
growth, while Minneapolis Fed chief Narayana Kocherlakota
suggested further stimulus would have a hard time winning his
support.
Commodities, tracked by the Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
.CRB, were poised to end the month in the positive, after a
sharp fall in early August.
Crude oil futures in London LCOc1 were up 1 percent,
trading above $115 a barrel. Copper futures in New York HGZ1
jumped almost 2 percent, to a one-month high of nearly $4.25 a
lb.
Spot gold XAU= was down 0.7 percent at $1,824.50 an ounce
as rising equity markets weakened safe-haven bids. But it was
sharply off early session lows as soft the U.S. economic data
raised hopes the Federal Reserve would use additional stimulus
to boost the economy.
In currency trading, the dollar slid to a session low
against the yen, touching 76.84 yen JPY=EBS and marking a new
bottom since Aug 19. For the month, the dollar was flat against
a basket of currencies .DXY.
U.S. Treasuries fell, with the benchmark 10-year note
US10YT=RR down 8/32, its yield at 2.2022 percent.
On Thursday, the Institute for Supply Management is to
release its index of U.S. national manufacturing activity and
the Labor Department on Friday issues the U.S. nonfarm payrolls
report for August.
