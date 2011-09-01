* Wall Street falls at open

* US jobless claims decline

* Coming up: U.S ISM data at 10:00 a.m. (Recasts with U.S. markets' open; changes LONDON dateline)

NEW YORK, Sept 1 Wall Street stocks fell on Thursday after a four-day rally and oil prices dipped after a drop in U.S. jobless claims provided little comfort to investors rattled by dismal European data.

Stocks slipped in European trading after euro zone manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in almost two years in August.

A key reading on U.S. manufacturing, due at 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) is also expected to show its first decline since the end of the recession in the second quarter of 2009. The Institute for Supply Management manufacturing index is expected to have dropped to 48.5 in August from 50.9 in July, economists say.

In early trading, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 35.49 points, or 0.31 percent, at 11,578.04. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 4.81 points, or 0.39 percent, at 1,214.08. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 2.65 points, or 0.10 percent, at 2,576.81.

U.S. stock futures had pointed lower after data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week. For details, see [ID:nN1E7800A8]

"Claims are essentially on a flat trend over the past month after adjusting for strike impacts, providing some comfort that July's improvement in economic reports was not followed by a deep dive in August," said Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC World Markets in Toronto.

European stocks pared losses and turned flat on Thursday afternoon as gains in defensive sectors such as telecommunications and pharmaceuticals eclipsed losses in cyclicals, while peripheral banking shares took a hit.

European shares, tracked by the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3, slipped 0.2 percent, after dropping as much as half a percent earlier.

Global stocks, measured by the MSCI All World Index .MIWD00000PUS, was down 0.9 percent versus an earlier loss of 0.3 percent.

U.S. crude oil CLc1 was fell 0.4 percent, trading below $89 per barrel after slipping to as low as $88.21 earlier.

U.S. Treasuries prices rose as the latest data on productivity and claims for jobless benefits stoked fears about a recession, rekindling demand for U.S. government bonds. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 9/32, its yield at 2.2005 percent (Additional reporting by Jeremy Gaunt, Anirban Nag and Ana Nicolaci da Costa in London; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)